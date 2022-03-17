Lake Local school board approves administrative contracts

In a 6-1 vote, with two board members absent, the Aiken County Board of Education approved the modified calendar for the 2023-24 school year during its meeting Tuesday night. With the modified calendar, students will have a shorter summer and instead will have two week breaks in the fall and spring semesters. One of the weeks each semester will be a remediation week, which will allow students who need academic help an opportunity to get it.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO