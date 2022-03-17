ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Lake Local school board approves administrative contracts

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hI4gZ_0ei1GdNW00

Lake Local Schools Board of Education

Wednesday meeting

KEY ACTION: Approved several administrative contracts.

DISCUSSION: The following administrative contracts will receive a 1.5% raise increase next year, and all administrators and staff will pay 18% of their insurance this year and next year:

  • Patrick Carroll, assistant superintendent, effective through July 31, 2025
  • Daniel Harold, principal LMHS, effective through July 31, 2025
  • Lee Munoz, associate principal LMHS, effective through July 31, 2025
  • Steve Lippe, associate principal LMHS, effective through July 31, 2025
  • Donna Bruner, director of data and assessment, effective through July 31, 2025
  • David Lloyd, director of food service, effective June 30, 2025
  • Lauri Livingston, director of transportation, effective June 30, 2025
  • Patrick Carroll, assistant superintendent, effective through July 31, 2025

OTHER ACTION:

  • Held the monthly Hartville Lions Club, Uniontown Lions Club and the Lake Board of Education recognition program. The following students and staff were recognized: Luke Rayman and Tara Fox, third grade; Amber Rayman and Miles Yoder, fifth grade; Alaina Hudkins and John Paul Moorhead, eighth grade; Madison Didyk and Ian Clevinger, 12th grade; Jason Keller, teacher of the month, Nikki Props, employee of the month and Beth Erb, volunteer of the month.
  • Approved several one-year, limited, supplemental contracts for sports coaches including for varsity track, middle school track, boys’ tennis and girls’ volleyball.

UP NEXT: Meets 6 p.m. on April 18 at Lake Elementary cafetorium.

— Patricia Faulhaber

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

SCSD#3 Board Discusses Lunch Prices, New Science Courses

In action items at the SCSD#3 board meeting held Wednesday, March 9, the board approved the hiring of Adam Georgeson as the new K-12 special education teacher, and also approved the resignation of Lauren Hallcroft who was the special education paraprofessional and the High school assistant basketball coach. The budget...
EDUCATION
Tulsa World

Epic Charter Schools board moves to consolidate administration to save millions annually

The Epic Charter Schools Board of Education just took another major step away from the vision of the large charter school system’s ousted founders. School board members voted unanimously Wednesday evening on a resolution calling for the merger of the Epic charter school system’s two separate schools — Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended Learning Centers — into a single school by June 30.
TULSA, OK
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Monroe County School Board approves cafeteria expansions

AMORY – Cafeteria expansions are on tap for Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville attendance centers possibly by the end of the year. During March 8’s Monroe County School Board meeting, architects Rud Robison and Dr. Adam Pugh of Pryor Morrow explained school-by-school plans. The school board previously engaged the...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Lincoln Journal Star

It's official: LPS board approves three-year contract with new superintendent

The Lincoln Board of Education approved a three-year contract with incoming Superintendent Paul Gausman on Tuesday under which he would make $324,000 annually. The contract also establishes a $383,591 total compensation package, which includes the base salary as well as retirement, Social Security and Medicare contributions by Lincoln Public Schools.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Local School Board#Hartville Lions Club#Uniontown Lions Club
kpic

Oregon City School Board approves Narcan in schools

OREGON CITY, Ore. — The Oregon City School Board approved naloxone in its schools, making sure the life-saving nasal spray can help someone if they are potentially overdosing on an opioid. With the approval, anyone within the schools can be trained to use naloxone, also known by the brand...
OREGON CITY, OR
Leavenworth Times

Lansing school board approves nepotism policy

When they met earlier this week, members of the Lansing Board of Education approved a nepotism policy. Board members also agreed Monday to discontinue the reporting of known COVID-19 cases in the Lansing public schools due to a significant decrease in the numbers. The new nepotism policy requires the superintendent...
LANSING, KS
The Post and Courier

Aiken County school board approves 2023-24 school calendar

In a 6-1 vote, with two board members absent, the Aiken County Board of Education approved the modified calendar for the 2023-24 school year during its meeting Tuesday night. With the modified calendar, students will have a shorter summer and instead will have two week breaks in the fall and spring semesters. One of the weeks each semester will be a remediation week, which will allow students who need academic help an opportunity to get it.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
Keene Sentinel

Eight voters in Marlow approve $2.3M school budget, teachers contract

MARLOW — At a lighthearted school-district business meeting Thursday evening, a handful of voters voiced approval for most warrant articles, including a $2,319,306 operating budget. The session — which was moderated by Ken Dassau and lasted about 45 minutes — drew eight people to Perkins Academy, in a town...
MARLOW, NH
West Linn Tidings

Conservation scholarship returns to Clackamas County

Soil/water district will have one $3,000 grant available for college students in ag, natural resources or related fieldCommitted to supporting local students with a vision for natural resources and conservation, the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District will offer one $3,000 scholarship to a college student majoring in agriculture, natural resource sciences or a related discipline. CSWCD last offered this scholarship program in 2020, but funding shortfalls in 2021 led officials to skip a year. A spokesperson for CSWCD said that they hope to again offer two $3,000 scholarships next year. To apply for this scholarship, download the information sheet,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
thecheyennepost.com

Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program

$4.7 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior today released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in grant funding available this year under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Repository

The Repository

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy