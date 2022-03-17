Matthew McConaughey’s Family: Meet the Iconic Actor’s Wife and Kids

There’s no denying that Matthew McConaughey is iconic; just say “alright, alright, alright” in a public space and hear the chorus of fans reciting it back. However, the actor’s private life and family is less well-known. McConaughey is actually a family man, married to his wife Camila Alves with three children Levi, Vida, and Livingston.

Matthew McConaughey Marries Camila Alves

In June of 2012, Matthew McConaughey married Camila Alves, a Brazilian-American model and designer. The two met back in 2006. Interestingly, both Alves and McConaughey came from tumultuous family backgrounds.

While neither came from a poor background, both of them had unique circumstances: their parents both divorced and remarried multiple times. In a side-by-side interview, McConaughey explained: “My parents were probably just saying, ‘I’ve had enough of you for a while. I’ll see you in a year or so.’ It wasn’t a perfect upbringing, but I was in a position where I was never going to be a victim.”

Alves then revealed: “My parents did marry and divorce each other three times as well. I would call them two people extremely in love who cannot find a way to communicate. It’s all fine now. But when I was growing up, in Brazil, my mom would always extol to me and my brother the importance of giving back.”

‘McConaughey, Party of Five’

Now, over ten years into their marriage, the couple shares three children. Their oldest, a son named Levi, was born in 2008 after two years of dating. They then had a daughter, Vida, in 2010 and a son, Livingston, in 2012. As for his parental philosophy, Alves and McConaughey take a disciplined yet loving approach.

“I don’t raise my children the same way my parents raised me … but I don’t dare judge how my parents did it because every single time I got in trouble or got the belt or whatever, I earned it,” the actor said.”I choose in our family to have much more dialogue than my parents choose or their parents choose. My wife and I do a little more explaining. ‘OK, let’s debate this out.’ … And even today, my mom goes, ‘Geez, y’all talk about it too much.'”

He once spoke to how giving kids what they want is a hard decision. McConaughey explained: “Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they’re not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. ‘No’ takes a lot more energy. It’s a lot easier to say ‘yes.'”

“From the snicker that my wife’s giving me, it seems that I’m more consistently the yes guy. She’s probably right,” he added.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Give Back

In the same interview, both McConaughey and Alves also opened up about their philanthropic endeavors. The two run Just Keep Livin’, which employs 84 teachers in 37 high schools in a program that serves almost 3,000 students in six states. The goal is to support students who come from poorer backgrounds.

“I always knew I wanted it to be kids, because I wanted the entire foundation to provide prevention before we needed a cure,” McConaughey said of the concept behind the foundation, which he and Alves started around the time of Levi’s birth. “High school’s the last place you can catch somebody and get them on the right track, before they no longer have to listen to a teacher or parent. If they’re screwing up in high school and do some of the same stuff after they graduate, they may go to jail—or worse.”