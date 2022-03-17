Gareth Southgate Explains His Decision to Exclude Manchester United Duo From England Squad, With One 'Clearly Not At His Best'

Gareth Southgate has explained his thinking behind the England squad picked for the upcoming internationals - he gave his reasoning for leaving out two Manchester United stars.

Gareth Southgate has explained his thinking behind the England squad picked for the upcoming internationals - he gave his reasoning for leaving out two Manchester United stars.

Wingers Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were excluded from the squad.

It was the former who surprised people more, as he has made a big impact for The Red Devils in recent months, whereas Rashford has struggled to make an impact for most of the season.

Southgate on Rashford: "It's a difficult time for him, he's clearly not at his best."

IMAGO / AgenciaLOF

"We know a lot about Marcus anyway, we know what he can bring to us and hopefully he can rediscover that form we know he's capable of."

Southgate on Sancho: "We think the other attacking players in the team are slightly ahead of him."

He finished: "Over the last few weeks his performance has improved, but it's an area of the pitch where we have a lot of competition."

Sancho has one goal and three assists in his last six games.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |