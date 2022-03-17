ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United Trio Named In Portugal Squad For Upcoming International Fixtures

By James Ridge
 2 days ago

Manchester United trio Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have received call-ups to the Portugal squad just days after crashing out of the UEFA Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

The three senior players will be eager to make an impact as Portugal prepare to face Turkey in their World Cup Qualifier play-offs knowing a loss would see them miss out on the tournament later this year.

The break will likely come as a welcome rest from the instabilities United have faced in recent weeks, with Cristiano Ronaldo at the forefront of the media backlash.

Ronaldo himself has been a constant target for media blame among a disjointed period for United, with his hat trick against Tottenham Hotspur a welcome oasis in a baron goalless run since the turn of the year.

Elsewhere, Fernandes has also found his trademark goalscoring ability hard to come by of late alongside a recent battle with COVID-19, managing just nine goals in the league so far this season.

Dalot, on the other hand has found redemption under Rangnick, having rescued his United career with a string of impressive attacking performances to capitalise on Aaron Wan Bissaka's poor form.

Full Portugal squad:

Chelsea F.C.
