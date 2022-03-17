ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, AR

Wooster firefighter dies after 2-year-long battle with cancer

By Brandon Ringo
 2 days ago

WOOSTER, Ark. – A firefighter with the Wooster Fire Department has died after a two-year-long battle with cancer.

Christopher Burnett, 47, was a volunteer with the Wooster FD for 29 years.

In a post on social media, the department said Burnett passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, adding that the veteran firefighter “will be greatly missed.”

Visitation for Burnett will be on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home in Greenbrier, and funeral services will be on Friday at 10 a.m. at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home.

Anyone wanting to help the family cover funeral expenses can call and make contributions directly to Bishop-Crites Funeral Home at 501-679-4400.

