‘DMZ’ casts Rosario Dawson in a dreary family drama against the backdrop of civil war

Ozark, one of the last holdovers from an earlier era of Netflix when the streaming service still made shows that could conceivably air on HBO or FX, is in the middle of its final season. Season 4 will return to Netflix for its last seven episodes on Friday, April 29, wrapping up the story of Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), who moved to Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks region from Chicago to launder money for a drug cartel and ended up at the center of a power struggle between multiple cartels, the FBI, the Kansas City mafia, local criminals, state politicians, a pharmaceutical company, and a few players we're probably forgetting. And they're doing it all while trying to keep their marriage together and make money for themselves. It's a dangerous game. We don't know how it's going to end, but we guarantee it will be bloody.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO