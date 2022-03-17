ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘DMZ’ casts Rosario Dawson in a dreary family drama against the backdrop of civil war

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series built around a US civil war is bound to get attention, especially in these polarized times. But “DMZ” merely uses that backdrop as a device to introduce another dystopian drama based on a DC graphic novel, basically “The Walking Dead” meets the ’70s artifact “The Warriors.” The result is...

Digital Trends

Rosario Dawson enters a warzone in HBO Max’s DMZ trailer

There’s a war coming to America in HBO Max‘s upcoming miniseries DMZ. The new show is based upon Brian Wood and artist Riccardo Burchielli’s DMZ comic book series that was published between 2005 and 2012 by DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint. In the comic and the show, America was struck by a Second Civil War, which transformed Manhattan into a shattered demilitarized zone.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Rosario Dawson searches for son in DC Comics 'DMZ' trailer

March 7 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the trailer for DMZ on Monday. Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt star in the show based on the DC Comics graphic novel, premiering March 17. In a war-torn New York, Manhattan has become a demilitarized zone. Dawson plays a mother separated from her son, searching for him in the DMZ.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘DMZ’ Trailer: Ava DuVernay’s New DC Comics’ Mini-Series Starring Rosario Dawson Debuts March 17 On HBO Max

Can anyone find hope among total desolation? One woman is on a quest to restore hers in DC’s “DMZ.” The limited series from producer and director Ava DuVernay brings to life the popular comic. For DuVernay, it acts as yet another crucial step into the already crowded streaming market. She’s pairing with “Westworld” executive producer Robert Patino to share this dystopian tale.
TV SERIES
Bay News 9

Cast of new 'DMZ' HBO Max series sees parallels with real life

AUSTIN, Texas — The country that was at one time the United States is divided into warring factions, with a violent no man’s land dividing the two sides. That’s the premise of the new limited series “DMZ," which premiered Sunday at SXSW and will begin streaming on HBO Max on Thursday.
TV SERIES
Syracuse.com

How to watch Rosario Dawson in ‘DMZ’ DC Comics series: Streaming info, release date

“DMZ” premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, March 17. The DC Comics mini-series explores “the visual landscape of a dangerous and distorted Manhattan as one woman navigates a demilitarized zone in a harrowing quest to find her lost son,” according to the streaming service. Rosario Dawson stars as Alma Ortega, the series protagonist, who was separated from her son during a city evacuation and will fight her way back to him one enemy at a time.
TV SERIES

