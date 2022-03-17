ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Life & Beth’ turns Amy Schumer loose on a personal but flawed dramedy

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Schumer titled her sketch comedy series “Inside Amy Schumer,” which would actually be a better moniker for “Life & Beth,” a Hulu dramedy that Schumer created and stars in, in addition to writing and directing most of the episodes. Personal but ponderous, it’s a flawed trip down memory lane where...

