Theater & Dance

Rince AR Academy of Irish Dance

nwahomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local dance academy is bringing Irish Dance...

www.nwahomepage.com

WGNtv.com

Irish dance group helping locals tap into St. Patrick’s Day fun

CHICAGO – A small school gym on the Northwest Side of Chicago came alive Thursday with the sounds of the Emerald Isle. The Trinity Irish Dancers are back in full swing for St. Patrick’s Day with show after show Thursday, including one St. Edward Catholic School. Michaela Donohue...
CHICAGO, IL
WBRE

Love of the Irish dance lives in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people celebrate the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day once a year but others share the Irish culture through dance each and every day. Here at the McElligott School of Irish Dance, the dancers are practicing ahead of their performance in Stroudsburg 43 annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade this weekend. We […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
State
Arkansas State
KHBS

Runners try their luck in Bentonville Irish 5k and 10k races

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Nearly a thousand runners tried their luck in the "Kiss Me I’m Irish" 5 and 10-k races Saturday morning after it was postponed last weekend due to winter weather. This is a yearly event put on by Run Bentonville. A Bentonville city official said these...
BENTONVILLE, AR

