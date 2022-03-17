Rince AR Academy of Irish Dance

CHICAGO – A small school gym on the Northwest Side of Chicago came alive Thursday with the sounds of the Emerald Isle. The Trinity Irish Dancers are back in full swing for St. Patrick’s Day with show after show Thursday, including one St. Edward Catholic School. Michaela Donohue...
The McDade-Cara Irish School of Dance in Newtown Square grew out of Maureen McDade McGrory’s desire to maintain the region’s Irish culture, writes Janelle Burre for CBS Philly. “My mom started the school in 1962, and she found herself surrounded in this area by immigrants from Ireland,” said...
The Murray Irish Dance School helps its students excel while celebrating Irish culture and heritage. The Murray Irish Dance School, located off Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway, has been a staple in the community for over 20 years, thanks to dancer, musician and owner Geraldine Murray. On Thursday, March 17, Murray's students...
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people celebrate the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day once a year but others share the Irish culture through dance each and every day. Here at the McElligott School of Irish Dance, the dancers are practicing ahead of their performance in Stroudsburg 43 annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade this weekend. We […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Paloma School of Irish Dance is participating in a different kind of pub crawl this St. Patrick's Day weekend. Dancers from the Lancaster County studio are touring their local restaurants and bars to spread some holiday cheer to residents by performing traditional Irish dances for patrons.
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Nearly a thousand runners tried their luck in the "Kiss Me I’m Irish" 5 and 10-k races Saturday morning after it was postponed last weekend due to winter weather. This is a yearly event put on by Run Bentonville. A Bentonville city official said these...
Ava Pinckney, a 16-year-old from Auburn, is headed to Northern Ireland this April to compete in the 2022 World Irish Dancing Championships. This year’s competition marks the seventh world championships for which Pinckney has qualified, according to The Citizen. She began dancing at three-years-old and began her competitive career at seven-years-old.
Comments / 0