Jeff Hardy shocked many when he decided to leave the hall during the WWE live event. Many believed Hardy was under drugs, but he explained why he decided to make such a move in an interview with The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast “Certain things happen for a reason and subconsciously that was one of the smartest, maybe the smartest thing I have ever done guided by something higher than me,” Jeff Hardy said, as quoted by wrestlinginc “WWE was so strange, I had been there for almost two years I guess after I came back from knee surgery."

WWE ・ 21 HOURS AGO