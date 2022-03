The third-seeded Tennessee Volunteers have high hopes for the 2022 NCAA Tournament but will face a tough test on Saturday against the No. 11-seeded Michigan Wolverines. The Vols (27-7) finished the season ranked fifth in the nation by the Associated Press and will be trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the eight time in the past 40 years. They have made the Elite Eight once, while the Wolverines (18-14) reached that stage last season. UM has played in the national title game twice in the past decade and faced one of the nation's toughest schedules, so the Wolverines can't be taken lightly. UT crushed Longwood 88-56 in the first round on Thursday, while UM eased past Colorado State 75-63 after a slow start.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO