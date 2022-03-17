ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

March Madness comes to Milwaukee

By Alex Crowe
wtmj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE – Fiserv Forum is normally home to the World Champion Milwaukee Bucks. But this weekend, it’s...

wtmj.com

ClutchPoints

March Madness odds: Memphis vs. Gonzaga prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/19/2022

What a thrilling couple of days of first-round madness! Between the massive upsets and down-to-the-wire endings, the second round of the NCAA Tournament should not disappoint. In this round of 32 matchup in the West Region, overall number one seed Gonzaga will square off with eighth-seeded Memphis on Saturday night in Portland. It’s time to take a peek at our March Madness odds series, which includes our Memphis-Gonzaga prediction and pick.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Canyon News

March Madness Is Here Baby!

UNITED STATES—I seriously love the month of March for several reasons. For those of us who live in that part of the country where we actual see all four seasons, March is a sign that spring and warm weather is right around the corner. In addition to that, March kicks off March Madness. It is the craziest, most unpredictable time in the sports atmosphere, especially when it comes to basketball people. Why? It is simple: you win or you go home. There is no wildcards or surprises (well we can talk about the NCAA seeding and how some teams with stronger records than others, still fail to make the big dance).
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFMY NEWS2

Destressing During March Madness

March Madness isn't only about the madness on the courts as basketball teams vie for the NCAA title. It's also about the madness that fans feel watching their teams score points and advance to the tournament's next round. What body language can you use when you're stressed watching the games to de-stress?
HEALTH
NBC Sports

March Madness super fans

March Madness is a time for Cinderella stories and breakout stars. 2018 was no different. With hundreds of elite athletes at the top of their game, a 98-year-old nun rose above the rest, capturing America’s heart en route to a Final Four appearance for the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. Sister Jean joins a group of super fans who are not bashful about sporting their school spirit.
BASKETBALL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh skyline to turn blue to honor March Madness

The Pittsburgh skyline is lighting up blue Friday night to commemorate what is being billed as the “Ultimate NCAA Basketball Weekend” in Pittsburgh. Several Downtown buildings will light up blue — the same color as the NCAA logo. It’s the Steel City’s way of welcoming college basketball fans from around the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS 58

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame reveling in March Madness attention

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee attractions are taking advantage of more big events, like March Madness, returning as COVID-19 becomes less of a concern and restrictions come off. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame, with their large collection of march madness related bobble heads, is one of those attractions. Officials...
MILWAUKEE, WI
DFW Community News

March Madness Tournament Draws Fans to Fort Worth

Thousands of college basketball fans are in Fort Worth for the start of the March Madness tournament. Dickies Arena is hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. The first matchup Thursday afternoon between Baylor and Norfolk ended with an 85-49 win for Baylor. Alexis Chachere of Waco...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Daily South

Sister Jean, Now 102, Returns to March Madness

Today, America's favorite nun was back where she belongs: sitting court-side at the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the team chaplain for Loyola-Chicago, catapulted to fame during the Ramblers' surprising run to the Final Four back in 2018. The then 98-year-old attended every game, celebrating her team's back-to-back upset wins from her wheelchair.
CHICAGO, IL

