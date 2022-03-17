ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Strongman rivals Hafthor Bjornsson and Eddie Hall weigh combined 47 STONE for heaviest boxing match in history

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
 2 days ago

STRONGMAN rivals Hafthor Bjornsson and Eddie Hall weighed a combined 47 STONE for their super-heavyweight grudge match.

The pair tipped the scales at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel in Dubai ahead of their six-round exhibition bout on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGNjA_0ei1Cw2v00
Eddie Hall weighed in 22st 3lb for his fight with Hafthor Bjornsson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30emPJ_0ei1Cw2v00
Hafthor Bjornsson scaled heavier at 23st 9lb

It has been billed the heaviest boxing match in history - and the weigh-in results prove why.

Britain's Hall came in at 22st 3lb and wore bright blue briefs as he flexed on stage.

Meanwhile Iceland's Bjornsson - who stands 6ft 8in with the nickname Thor - scaled 23st 9lb.

That means together, the gigantic duo have a total weight of 47 STONE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iOkm3_0ei1Cw2v00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42S7o4_0ei1Cw2v00

They were kept apart for a distanced stare-down after carnage broke loose just an hour before at the press conference.

After squaring up, Bjornsson's mum could be heard shouting from the sidelines.

Hall urged the Game of Thrones star to control tempers coming from his corner - causing a chaotic reaction.

Bjornsson, 33, screamed: "Don't talk about my mum, you f**ing a***hole. I'll knock your a*** out."

It sparked a carnage on stage as the bitter enemies went for each other, with their brave team-mates breaking it up.

Hall, 34, then quipped: "I think this interview is over, as Thor can't control himself."

The pair - both ex-world's strongest man champions - will settle their score at inside Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYZQ4_0ei1Cw2v00
Hafthor Bjornsson and Eddie Hall stare down at a distance Credit: Ben Looi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTg6m_0ei1Cw2v00

Eddie Hall vs Thor: All the start time info for HUGE bout plus how to watch fight for FREE

