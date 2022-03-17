ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gareth Southgate explains decision to DROP Rashford, Sancho and Walker from England squad for March internationals

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
 2 days ago

GARETH SOUTHGATE has revealed why he dropped Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Kyle Walker from his latest England squad.

The star trio were all missing when Southgate announced his new Three Lions group on Thursday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPPpY_0ei1CvAC00
England boss Gareth Southgate has revealed why he dropped Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rFgxU_0ei1CvAC00
Kyle Walker was also axed from the squad to face Switzerland and Ivory Coast Credit: Getty

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi could make his international debut in upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, Eagles teammate Conor Gallagher and Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe will also get the chance to impress at Wembley.

But England fans rubbed their eyes after seeing in-form Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho miss out.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has been one of United’s few shining lights during a turbulent period.

But Southgate insists there were just too better many options in Sancho’s position.

The Euro 2020 finalist explained: “The other attacking players in the squad are ahead of him at the moment.

“You can see the names. Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe.

“If you look at the seasons they have had, Jadon over the last few weeks, his performances have improved with Manchester United, but it is an area where we have big competition for places.”

Sancho’s teammate Rashford was also dropped after a dismal run of form, and Southgate admits it was an easier decision to make.

He revealed: “He [Rashford] is in the same position as everyone else. In the squad or out of the squad they all have to play well over the next period of this season and the beginning of next season.

“It’s a difficult time for him. He is clearly not at his best. There is plenty of time and we know what he can do and hopefully he can rediscover his form.”

As for experienced right-back Walker, Southgate insisted the Man City star will return to England’s squad this summer - but it was time to give others a go.

Southgate added: “With Kyle I had a long chat with him and felt this was an opportunity to look at the younger full backs.

“He will be back with us in June. We are very happy with what he has done.”

The US Sun

