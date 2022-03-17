ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair could be back to bolster Blades against Barnsley

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom will hope to have Ben Davies and John Fleck available as South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley visit Bramall Lane.

On-loan Liverpool defender Davies (calf) and Scottish playmaker Fleck (groin) missed out on selection for the goalless draw at Blackpool on Wednesday which struck another blow to the Blades’ bid to secure a Sky Bet Championship play-off place.

Chris Basham, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie, Jayden Bogle, Enda Stevens, George Baldock and Jack O’Connell are also in a busy treatment room and so the likes of defender Kacper Lopata, recently recalled from Southend, could push for inclusion against Barnsley.

Eighteen-year-old forward William Osula made his senior Blades debut from the bench at Bloomfield Road and will hope for more involvement on Saturday.

Aaron Leya Iseka could make his long-awaited return to action as Barnsley attempt to sustain their upturn in form and close the two-point gap to safety.

Belgian striker Leya Iseka has not featured since the FA Cup defeat by Huddersfield on February 5 after suffering a setback in his injury rehabilitation, but he took a place on among the substitutes against Bristol City on Tuesday.

Recent Hungary call-up Callum Styles will hope to get more minutes after returning from a knock to play most of the 2-0 home win over Nigel Pearson’s Robins.

Forwards Victor Adeboyejo and Cauley Woodrow remain sidelined for Oakwell manager Poya Asbaghi.

Paul Heckingbottom pleased with second-half mentality as Blades beat Barnsley

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom was impressed with his side’s mentality after they recorded a 2-0 victory at home to Barnsley which maintained their promotion push. Sander Berge scored his third goal in four games when he converted a Conor Hourihane cross in the 54th minute, before Morgan Gibbs-White capped what was an impressive display from the Blades in the second period 22 minutes later.
Profligate Sunderland left frustrated after draw at Lincoln

Wasteful Sunderland were held to a goalless draw by Lincoln at Sincil Bank. Alex Neil’s side created a string of chances but poor finishing, combined with solid Lincoln defending, saw the match end in a draw. Sunderland had the better of a scrappy first half. The dangerous Patrick Roberts...
Late Amadou Bakayoko winner for Bolton adds to Crewe anguish

Substitute Amadou Bakayoko fired a last-minute winner as Bolton squeezed a 1-0 win at Crewe. Bottom club Alex appeared to have held out to end a run of four consecutive defeats but were hit by a sucker punch when the striker reacted quickest after Kieran Sadlier’s free-kick struck the base of the post, finishing from a tight angle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barnsley#Scottish#Belgian#Huddersfield#Robins#Oakwell
Calum Kavanagh grabs injury-time equaliser to salvage point for Harrogate

On-loan Middlesbrough striker Calum Kavanagh’s first senior goal earned Harrogate a stoppage-time draw against Walsall. Substitute Kavanagh, 18, headed in during the fourth of five added-on minutes to cancel out Conor Wilkinson’s fifth goal in six games for the Saddlers. Earlier, Ryan Fallowfield had flashed a shot across...
Ange Postecoglou delighted to deliver ‘statement’ Celtic win against Ross County

Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic delivered a “statement” 4-0 win over 10-man Ross County that boosted them six points clear of Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership. Giorgos Giakoumakis scored the first two goals of a successive Parkhead hat-trick with fellow attacker Daizen Maeda also on the score sheet before Staggies defender Kayne Ramsay was shown a straight red for a foul on Tom Rogic, and all this with just 28 minutes gone.
Wrexham run comes to an end with draw at Bromley

Wrexham’s winning run was halted at five National League games as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Bromley. The result left the Red Dragons in fourth, four points off the top three, while Bromley sit ninth and four points off the play-off places. Wrexham had chances in...
Ben Garner says Swindon lacked intensity in defeat at Crawley

Swindon boss Ben Garner felt his side paid dearly for a lack of intensity as the Robins suffered a 3-1 defeat at Crawley to drop to seventh in League Two. A 50th-minute goal from Josh Davison cancelled out Kwesi Appiah’s first-half opener for Crawley, but late goals from Tom Nichols and substitute Isaac Hutchinson left Garner reflecting on a “missed opportunity” for his side.
Robbie Neilson hails goalscorer Barrie McKay after Hearts beat Livingston

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson hailed Barrie McKay after the winger finally opened his account for the club with a stunning volley in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Livingston. The former Rangers player swept an exquisite effort from inside the area into the top corner in the 58th minute to add to Beni Baningime’s early opener.
