ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOOD TV8

At least 9 vehicles in string of Portage car burglaries

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BjSRO_0ei1B0Pb00

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Portage Department of Public Safety is investigating a string of car burglaries in Portage that involved at least nine vehicles.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers received reports of several unlocked cars being broken into on Sitka Spruce Street.

When they arrived, several people were fleeing the scene, but officers were able to arrest them. As they were investigating, police located and arrested a second group of people who were connected to the burglaries. They also found a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Kalamazoo, some stolen credit cards and an unregistered handgun, police said.

By Thursday morning, a total of nine vehicles had been reported broken into at eight different addresses on Sitka Spruce Street, Anna’s Lane and Baywood Drive. All vehicles had been unlocked at the time of the thefts, officers said. Police expect more reports to come in during the hours following the press release.

Police say seven juveniles and one adult are involved in these crimes. Seven of them are from Kalamazoo and one is from Portage. Three juveniles were charged with resisting and obstructing police, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property. They were sent to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Facility, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD TV8

Fire damages Kzoo apartments

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Several residents are without a home after a fire broke out in an apartment building Saturday night. It happened at 7:40 p.m. on the 1000 block of Interfaith Blvd at Interfaith Homes of Kalamazoo. When responding crews arrived, smoke was seen coming from the second floor of one of the apartments. […]
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Silent Observer
WOOD TV8

Woman who helped solve Roxanne Wood case shares story

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time, the woman who said she helped crack open the Roxanne Wood murder case is sharing her story.   On Feb. 20, 1987, Wood was found stabbed to death in her Niles Township home. Her throat was slashed, and she had been hit over the head with a […]
NILES, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy