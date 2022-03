The second round is upon us with 32 teams vying for their chance to make the Sweet 16. Half the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Tournament will be set by the end of the night as three one seeds will look to not fall victim to upset and punch their tickets. After great two days of basketball in the first round, the hope is that the second round brings it just as hard. The second round is always a bit of a letdown from the number of games standpoint where there are not two or three games on a time for 12 straight hours. The nice thing is the competition rises a bit as the lower seeds begin to play each other with more of the low major schools out.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO