Goalkeeper Jack Stevens expected back for Oxford

Oxford goalkeeper Jack Stevens is expected to be available for Saturday’s clash with Ipswich at the Kassam Stadium.

Stevens is among a trio of players who could return after missing last weekend’s 2-1 win at Shrewsbury due to illness, along with defenders Ciaron Brown and Sam Long.

James Henry could also be back in action having returned to training after a groin issue. Elliott Moore, Sam Baldock and Marcus Browne are sidelined.

Karl Robinson’s men are currently fourth in the League One table.

Ipswich – six points off the play-off places in ninth – will be without Kayden Jackson, who came off just before half-time of Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Portsmouth.

The forward sustained a hamstring injury during the contest and is unlikely to play again this season, boss Kieran McKenna has said.

The game also saw Sam Morsy withdrawn in the first half and he is being assessed.

George Edmundson (knock) missed the game, along with Lee Evans (knee), who McKenna hopes will return to training with the squad next week.

