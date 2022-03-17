Jordan Turnbull remains suspended for Salford’s clash with Scunthorpe

Salford will again be without defender Jordan Turnbull through suspension for the Sky Bet League Two match against bottom-club Scunthorpe.

Centre-half Turnbull serves out a two-game ban, with Corrie Ndaba having covered for the draw at Rochdale on Tuesday night and Gambia international Ibou Touray filling in at left-back.

Liam Shephard remains a doubt, the Welsh defender having also missed out on Tuesday night, with Ash Hunter having come into midfield.

Forward Conor McAleny, defender Ash Eastham, midfielders Josh Morris, Matty Willock, Luke Burgess and veteran Ian Henderson all continue their own rehabilitation.

Scunthorpe also have their own selection problems, with Anthony Grant starting a three-game suspension.

Midfielder Grant was shown a straight red card during the first half of the 1-0 home defeat by Barrow on Tuesday night.

Luke Matheson, though, will be available again after the defender served his own one-game ban in midweek.

Mason O’Malley was forced off during the first half by a hamstring problem and faces a spell on the sidelines, while Ross Millen, midfielder Tom Pugh and long-term absentee Lewis Thompson are all still in recovery.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox