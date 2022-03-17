ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jordan Turnbull remains suspended for Salford’s clash with Scunthorpe

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbY7Z_0ei1A3x900

Salford will again be without defender Jordan Turnbull through suspension for the Sky Bet League Two match against bottom-club Scunthorpe.

Centre-half Turnbull serves out a two-game ban, with Corrie Ndaba having covered for the draw at Rochdale on Tuesday night and Gambia international Ibou Touray filling in at left-back.

Liam Shephard remains a doubt, the Welsh defender having also missed out on Tuesday night, with Ash Hunter having come into midfield.

Forward Conor McAleny, defender Ash Eastham, midfielders Josh Morris, Matty Willock, Luke Burgess and veteran Ian Henderson all continue their own rehabilitation.

Scunthorpe also have their own selection problems, with Anthony Grant starting a three-game suspension.

Midfielder Grant was shown a straight red card during the first half of the 1-0 home defeat by Barrow on Tuesday night.

Luke Matheson, though, will be available again after the defender served his own one-game ban in midweek.

Mason O’Malley was forced off during the first half by a hamstring problem and faces a spell on the sidelines, while Ross Millen, midfielder Tom Pugh and long-term absentee Lewis Thompson are all still in recovery.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Illness reduces Rochdale’s ranks ahead of visit of Salford

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale has revealed some of his players have been affected by illness ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Salford in Sky Bet League Two. Two unnamed players are doubtful and will be assessed on the day of the game. Liam Kelly has also been ill but has...
SPORTS
newschain

Connor Wickham remains a doubt for MK Dons ahead of Wigan clash

Connor Wickham is doubtful for MK Dons ahead of their clash with Wigan. Despite the striker missing the midweek 3-1 win against Cheltenham with a slight knock, manager Liam Manning revealed the injury is “nothing major” and that Wickham will be back soon. Wing-back Tennai Watson will also...
SPORTS
newschain

Jordan Thorniley could miss Blackpool’s clash with Swansea

Jordan Thorniley is a doubt for Blackpool’s Championship clash with Swansea. The defender was forced off against Stoke last weekend after suffering a whiplash injury but may be fit to feature. James Husband (hamstring) could return but the Seasiders still have a lengthy injury list, with Keshi Anderson (hamstring)...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Shephard
Person
Matty Willock
Person
Anthony Grant
Person
Conor Mcaleny
Person
Ross Millen
Person
Jordan Turnbull
Person
Ibou Touray
newschain

No new worries for Scunthorpe ahead of Colchester clash

Bottom-placed Scunthorpe have no new injury concerns for their Sky Bet League Two clash at home to Colchester. The Iron are nine points adrift of safety and boss Keith Hill suffered another recent blow when defender Lewis Thompson was ruled out for nine to 12 months. Ross Millen (ligaments) and...
SPORTS
newschain

Jamie Devitt a doubt for Carlisle’s clash with Newport

Carlisle midfielder Jamie Devitt is a doubt for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with Newport. The Cumbrians’ 2-1 win over Northampton on Saturday saw Devitt go off just after the hour mark due to a hamstring issue. Gime Toure and Kelvin Mellor have been nearing returns,...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salford#Scunthorpe#Gambia#The Sky Bet League Two#Welsh
newschain

Elias Kachunga back for Bolton’s clash with Plymouth

Bolton will welcome back forward Elias Kachunga for the Sky Bet League One match against Plymouth. Kachunga has been out since the start of January as he recovered from a thigh problem. Midfielder Kyle Dempsey again misses out because of a groin issue, but is expected to be back in...
SOCCER
newschain

David Turnbull poised to make Celtic return in Ross County clash

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull is available for the visit of Ross County following a three-month lay-off with a hamstring tear. Jota and Liel Abada are back after missing Monday’s win over Dundee United but another winger, James Forrest, misses out with a minor muscle issue. Kyogo Furuhashi (hamstring) remains...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ben Garner says Swindon lacked intensity in defeat at Crawley

Swindon boss Ben Garner felt his side paid dearly for a lack of intensity as the Robins suffered a 3-1 defeat at Crawley to drop to seventh in League Two. A 50th-minute goal from Josh Davison cancelled out Kwesi Appiah’s first-half opener for Crawley, but late goals from Tom Nichols and substitute Isaac Hutchinson left Garner reflecting on a “missed opportunity” for his side.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy