ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Cop Shop (3/16)

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 2 days ago

Barton County Sheriff's Office Incident Log (3/16) At 8:09 a.m. an accident was reported at NE 30 Road & NE 50 Avenue. At 4:05 p.m. a theft was reported at 350 NE 30 Road. At 8:38 p.m. an accident was reported at...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Silver Alert canceled; missing Kan. man dies in crash

------------- SEDGWICK COUNTY – A Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old Kansas man was cancelled Saturday afternoon after Thomas Talburt was located in Rush County after a single vehicle accident, according to Wichita Police. Authorities released no additional details. -------- SEDGWICK COUNTY –Authorities need help locating 71-year-old Thomas “Tom”...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Armed robbery suspect caught after chase, crash in Hays

ELLIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a chase and crash in Hays. Just before 5p.m. Friday, police responded to a robbery at All the Rage Studios, 2707 Vine Street in Hays, according to a media release. It was reported that a black male with dreadlocks...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Fire that destroyed Saline County bridge was arson

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating as arson an early Wednesday morning fire that destroyed a wooden bridge in the northern part of the county. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a motorist driving on Interstate 70 first reported the fire just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. As it turned out, the fire actually was on a wooden bridge that connected some farmland with the "T" intersection of N. Simpson Road and Campbell Road, a short distance south of the interstate.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
County
Barton County, KS
City
Hamilton, KS
Great Bend, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Hoisington, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Barton County, KS
Crime & Safety
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (3/17)

RELEASED: Damien Findley on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure To Appear, Bond set at $500.00 cash/surety; Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $500.00 cash/surety after posting surety bonds with Ace Bail Bonding. RELEASED: Michael Niman on Barton County District Court warrant for...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

KBI: Suspect hospitalized after Kansas officer shooting

BUTLER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) responded to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon, critically injuring a Leon, Kansas man, according to a media release from the KBI. Preliminary information indicates that deputies from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve an...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas City man sentenced for fatal knife attack

KANSAS CITY— A judge sentenced a Kansas City man to 20 years in prison for the fatal stabbing in November 2020 of Daniel Atkinson, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Trever A. Young, 30, pleaded guilty to Murder 2nd Degree. According to court records, Kansas City police...
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Cop Shop#4th Street#Theft#Barton County Sheriff#Ne 30 Road Ne#Canterbury#Itol
Great Bend Post

Police, pawn shop warn of cash-for-gold scam in Kansas

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an evolving situation involving the sale of fake gold jewelry. According to a social media report, Jack and Dick's Pawn Shop, 1434 North Washington Street in Junction City, is cautioning the public about buying gold looking jewelry from strangers at a gas station or a parking lot. "It is always fake." The store, according to police, has seen a large influx of fake gold jewelry in the past week.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Kansas man accused of rape of 14-year-old

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex crimes. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Anthony D. Rodriguez of Topeka following an investigation into a sexual offense that took place on March 11, at a residence in southwest Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Affidavit details shooting at Kansas high school

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A newly released affidavit says a student at a Kansas high school began shooting after two school officials asked to search his backpack because of rumors the student had a gun. The affidavit released Wednesday says the confrontation on March 4 at Olathe East High...
OLATHE, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy