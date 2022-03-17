Cat killed in Manhattan apartment fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A cat died in an early morning fire at a Manhattan apartment building.

Firefighters were called to 2215 College Ave., building Q, at 4:18 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Manhattan Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor of the three-story building. Assistant Chief Sam Dameron reported a sprinkler system controlled the fire, and crews were able to extinguish the rest of the fire.

The cat suffered smoke inhalation and died.

According to the fire department, no one was in the apartment when the fire started. Firefighters estimated there was $2,000 in damage to the structure and contents.

