New Moon Knight Promo Image Revealed

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoon Knight just revealed a new promo image of the titular hero. Over in Australia, The Green Guide got their hands on a new photo of Oscar Isaac's confused mercenary. In front of an Egyptian backdrop, both Marc Spector and Mr. Knight jostle for control over their body. It seems very...

comicbook.com

