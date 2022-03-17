US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown) 2. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam's Sons) 3. “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 5. “One Damn...

CBS News

Book excerpt: "Booth" by Karen Joy Fowler

In "Booth," Karen Joy Fowler, the bestselling author of "The Jane Austen Book Club" and "We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves," returns with a historical novel about a famed family of actors, one of whom would grow up to become a presidential assassin. Read an excerpt below. Rosalie, the oldest...
Vanity Fair

8 New Books To Read This Month

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “This book is A STUDY OF PASSION,” writes Stephen Galloway in Truly, Madly: Vivien Leigh, Laurence Olivier, and the Romance of the Century, out from Grand Central. It’s true that there’s passion in spades—not to mention a cameo by Marilyn Monroe, glitzy dinners, and cinematic visits to the sets and stages of Antony and Cleopatra and Gone With the Wind. But Leigh and Olivier’s affair, marriage, and eventual divorce is a complicated saga, inflected by Leigh’s mental illness, which was widely dismissed and misunderstood. (“Nonsense,” Noël Coward told Olivier, when the actor raised concerns.) While past depictions render Leigh difficult and Olivier long-suffering, Galloway makes clear their symbiosis—Leigh “did her best to care for Larry” too, joining him as he filmed Henry V “to assist and advise and encourage and relieve,” even as her own health declined. Between the tabloid intrigue and the Shakespearean end is a compelling portrait of two people trying their best.
The Atlantic

The Pleasures That Lurk in the Back of the Book

It’s hard to believe, but the humble index—expediter of searches, organizer of concepts— prompted outcries as it became more widespread: If one has an index, why would anyone read a book? Alarms “were being sounded,” Dennis Duncan writes in his lively Index, A History of the, “that indexes were taking the place of books.” Jonathan Swift worried that people would “pretend to understand a Book, by scouting thro’ the Index, as if a Traveller should go about to describe a Palace, when he has seen nothing but the Privy.”
Space.com

Best sci-fi books of 2022

Explore the unknown from the comfort of your home, with the best sci-fi books for 2022. As we drift ever further into a fresh new year, it’s only natural for curious minds to hunger for something far-out and exotic and science fiction literature is the answer. It’s the perfect accompaniment to the occasion, whether it’s finding the perfect transportive book or discovering a rare gem to cozy up with during these cold, dark days.
The Independent

Henry Lincoln: Co-author of book that inspired The Da Vinci Code

Henry Lincoln was the author who co-wrote the bestseller The Holy Blood and the Holy Grail (HBHG), together with his colleagues Michael Baigent and Richard Leigh. Their work went on to inspire Dan Brown’sThe Da Vinci Code and its hit film adaptation.Lincoln, who has died aged 92, helped pioneer an area of research which has, in turn, spawned countless other books in the alternative history genre and put Rennes le Château on the map for English readers.Henry Lincoln was born Henry Soskin in London in 1930 to Jewish parents of Russian and Polish descent. Following national service he started his...
The Guardian

How Words Get Good by Rebecca Lee review – the secret life of books

If you were writing a satirical guide to the deadening jargon of university research assessments, you might well advise your reader: “Words must be conceived thoughtfully and birthed precisely for maximum narrative impact.” But it comes as a surprise to meet that disturbing sentence in Rebecca Lee’s otherwise jolly and friendly guide to everything that must happen behind the scenes before a book is published.
