ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US citizen standing in bread line killed in Chernihiv following attack from Russian forces

By Barnini Chakraborty
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPiRu_0ei19GL500

An American citizen standing in a bread line has been killed following a blast in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, his sister revealed in a social media post on Thursday.

Cheryl Hill Gordon said her brother James Whitney Hill was gunned down by snipers.

“My brother Jimmy Hill was killed yesterday in Chernihiv, Ukraine,” she posted to Facebook. “He was waiting in a bread line with several other people when they were gunned down by Russian military [snipers]. His body was found in the street by the local police.”

The State Department confirmed to the Washington Examiner earlier Thursday that a U.S. citizen was among those dead but did not identify the person.

A spokesman for the foreign affairs agency said it had been in contact with the family but that "out of respect ... we have no further comment."

RUSSIAN GENERALS PAYING PRICE FOR USING UNSECURED PHONES, RADIOS IN UKRAINE WAR

The Chernihiv Region Police reported the news Thursday morning.

"Today, the occupiers once again carried out a heavy artillery attack on unarmed civilian residents in the city," it posted on Facebook. "There are dead and wounded people. Among the dead — a U.S. citizen."

The post continued: "Police officers are helping to evacuate affected citizens to medical facilities. Chernihiv police investigators are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are carefully documenting all the circumstances and consequences of Russian war crimes."

In the past 24 hours, more than 50 people died in Chernihiv from Russian shelling as Moscow's bombardment on its Eastern European neighbor entered its fourth week.

Hill had traveled to Ukraine in December for life-extending multiple sclerosis treatment for his wife, Irina, a Ukrainian citizen.

After the invasion began, Hill had been trapped inside a regional hospital with limited food, water, and electricity.

"It's horribly sad hanging on to a hope and a thread and a dream and getting to the hospital," family friend Karin Moseley told ABC News 8. "That gives you a little bit of extra hope and then being thrust into literally the middle of hell."

Though communication with the outside world had been difficult, Hill had managed to post regular updates to Facebook.

His last update was Wednesday at 5 p.m.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the families of all whose lives have been lost in this unprovoked and unjustified war," the State Department said.

In February, President Joe Biden said Russia would pay a heavy price if it targeted and killed any Americans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Multiple email requests to the White House for comment was not returned.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Since then, he has been met with heavy pushback from the global community, which has slapped strict sanctions on him, his friends, and the oligarchs tied to him.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jimmy Hill
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Bread#Russian#American#Ukrainian#The State Department#The Washington Examiner
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

President Zelensky tells NATO countries that 'it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory' if they do not establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Ukrainians to hold on and fight as he delivered his latest speech following a hospital visit to see wounded soldiers. The president described Sunday as 'the 18th day of our war for life, for Ukraine, for independence' and condemned the latest attack near the Polish border.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Seemingly stuck Russian convoy hides mysteries

KYIV, Ukraine — Makeshift roadblocks have been installed throughout this capital to impede the movements of Russian troops snaking toward the city in a convoy about 15 miles away. On some strategic thruways, Ukrainians have parked trams and buses to restrict driving access. Checkpoints to inspect IDs have also...
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
194K+
Followers
62K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy