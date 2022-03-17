ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Chicago traffic at glacial pace as local businessman gives out free fuel

By Luke Gentile
Chicago m otorists found themselves stuck in traffic Thursday after thousands filled the roads seeking one man giving away close to $200,000 in free fuel .

Willie Wilson, an area businessman and former mayoral candidate, announced he was giving each driver $50 in free gas until the expenses reach $200,000, according to reports .

"The soaring price of gas has caused a hardship for too many of our citizens," according to Wilson.

"The average price of regular gas has gone well over $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50% from last year. The war in Ukraine, a ban on Russian oil, and high taxes are contributing to rising fuel prices."

The giveaway is taking place at 10 gas stations throughout metropolitan Chicago, and it began at 7 a.m., a report noted.

However, cars began making their pilgrimages to Wilson's giveaway as early as 5 a.m., resulting in a backup of epic proportions.

The Citgo station sitting between 91st Street and Stony Island Avenue was the epicenter of one traffic jam, according to the report, and Northbound Stony Island has also faced a significant backlog of vehicles.

Wilson's efforts have led to other gas station operators reducing prices in an effort to benefit drivers, according to the report.

The price of gas purportedly sat an average of $4.55 Tuesday.

