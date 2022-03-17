2022 Fall Schedules

NHS sports round-up: Tiger golfer Ray Greiler shoots a 69 to finish in a tie for second place at Canby InvitationalCANBY — The Newberg High School boys golf team finished in the top five on March 14 at the Canby Invitational at Willamette Valley Country Club. It was the first tournament of the season for teams from 19 mostly Class 6A schools from more than 10 conferences from the Willamette Valley and central Oregon. Newberg's Ray Greiler shot a 3-under-par 69 and finished in a second-place tie with Jesuit's Miles Eastman and just behind medal winner Kamal Singh of Sunset,...

