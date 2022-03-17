2022 Fall Schedules

NHS sports round-up: Tiger golfer Ray Greiler shoots a 69 to finish in a tie for second place at Canby InvitationalCANBY — The Newberg High School boys golf team finished in the top five on March 14 at the Canby Invitational at Willamette Valley Country Club. It was the first tournament of the season for teams from 19 mostly Class 6A schools from more than 10 conferences from the Willamette Valley and central Oregon. Newberg's Ray Greiler shot a 3-under-par 69 and finished in a second-place tie with Jesuit's Miles Eastman and just behind medal winner Kamal Singh of Sunset,...
KCTV5's Erin Little served as the emcee for today's parade in Lee's Summit. Second Chance Trip: 60 animals from overcrowded shelter arrive at Wayside Waifs to find new homes. Volunteers in Tennessee teamed up with Wayside Waifs in KC to transfer 60 dogs and cats from a crowded shelter to arrive in the Kansas City metro. The long trip gives the animals a second chance to find new homes.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s newest professional sports team, The Topeka Tropics debuted their first home game Saturday night against the Salina Liberty in Landon Arena. In October, the Tropics named Tyus Jackson their head coach and in January held team tryouts in Landon Arena. The Topeka Tropics are part of the Champions Indoor Football league […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita will host a regional round for the 2022 NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball tournament next week. “This is an exciting time. It’s not every day you get to watch this kind of basketball. It’s not every day you get to put on this type of an event. It’s not every day these events come to your city,” said Brad Pittman, senior associate athletic director for Wichita State University.
FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT)- Kansas basketball fans met at the Roundup Inn at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, as excitement built up for the Jayhawks’ first-round NCAA tournament game. Kansas tips off against Texas Southern at 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. Jayhawk fans flocked to Fort Worth from all over the country. […]
Comments / 0