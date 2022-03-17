ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West suspended from Instagram after hurling racial slur at Trevor Noah

By Andrea Towers
EW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West will be taking it "Eazy" for the next 24 hours — at least when it comes to posting to Instagram. The platform announced that it has suspended him. On Wednesday, the Donda rapper posted a racial slur directed at talk-show host Trevor Noah after Noah addressed West's treatment of...

ew.com

Comments / 23

Gerald McCloud
2d ago

Hey he needs some reel friends around him to talk to him like a man to let him know that he needs Help Because it seems like the humans he has just there for a free ride and to be seen. I hope he gets some help 🙏

Reply
5
Judy messin
2d ago

this is wrong they both need to be banned for life especially for using the N word I'm sorry they should know better....

Reply(1)
2
Related
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson’s Alleged Leaked Texts To Kanye West Called Kim Kardashian The ‘Best Mother’ Before Making A Bedroom Admission

The drama between Kanye West and Pete Davidson has persisted for quite some time now. Ever since the Saturday Night Live star began dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, West has more than made his feelings about the relationship known. In the process, he’s taken major shots at Davidson and even declared “civil war” on him. The comedian has been relatively silent about these public jabs, until now that is, as alleged texts that Davidson sent West have apparently been leaked. In them, he calls Kardashian (who he just went Instagram official with) “the best mother” and makes a bedroom admission.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy To Kanye West: 'Skete Got Yo Bitch, N-gga - What You Gon' Do?'

Soulja Boy isn’t a big fan of Kanye West, and let it be known he has a problem with the Chicago rap legend taking off his verse on DONDA‘s “Remote Control” last year. The two made up but now the Atlanta rapper is speaking his mind on Kanye’s latest situation with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, and it’s not the most supportive message.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West Spends Morning in Miami with Kim K Look-Alike Chaney Jones

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are still an item ... as evidenced by the fact the two spent the morning together at a swanky Miami hotel. Ye and Chaney -- who has very obviously been influenced by Kim Kardashian's choice in style -- were spotted outside the Four Seasons hotel Thursday. The two were twinning, in all black, Jones sported a leather jacket and shorts -- and Kanye in a tank top, jeans and his famous black rubber boots.
MIAMI, FL
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Takes Kanye West's Side Following Drama With Kim Kardashian As She's Spotted Wearing The Rapper's Sweatshirt In L.A.

The war is on! After Kanye West mocked Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media, it looks like the Skims founder's sister Khloé Kardashian is siding with her sister's ex-husband Kanye West. Article continues below advertisement. While taking her daughter, True Thompson, to dance class in Los Angeles...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Person
Trevor Noah
Glamour

Who Is Chaney Jones? Here's What We Know About Kanye West's New Girlfriend

Amber Rose, Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox…and now, Chaney Jones. Kanye West—who also goes by “Ye” these days—had found his latest muse in his new girlfriend. While the two haven't been quite as publicly together as Ye and his most recent ex Fox were, the rapper seems to have confirmed the relationship after being spotted out and about in Miami with Jones.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Racial Slur
hotnewhiphop.com

Steve Harvey Advises Kanye Against DL Hughley Beef: "We From An Ass-Whoopin' Era"

It was only a matter of time before Steve Harvey entered the chat. This week has been yet another uproar for Kanye West as he has targeted his fellow entertainers who have criticized his behavior. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah shared his opinions about the ongoing public drama involving West and the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and Noah deemed it to be "terrifying" harassment. Comedian and radio host D.L. Hughley also called out West, accusing the Rap mogul of stalking his ex while the world watched.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPROXX

Dr. Dre’s Lawyer Denies Snoop Dogg’s Claim That He Now Owns The Rights To ‘The Chronic’

Last month, Snoop Dogg acquired Death Row Records, the label where he began his rap career back in 1992. With the acquisition, Snoop owns the rights to the label’s vast catalogue, including albums by Daz Dillinger and Kurupt. However, titles like Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Tupac’s All Eyez On Me, and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory were originally said to be left out of the deal. But during a later interview with TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson, Snoop claimed that he did obtain the rights to at least one of them.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Dominique Fishback on Samuel L. Jackson: ‘Now’s Not the Time to be Star-Struck’

Dominique Fishback earned acclaim in “Judas and the Black Messiah” playing Deborah Johnson, the wife of murdered Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya, who won an Oscar for the role). She’ll next be seen in the Apple TV Plus limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” which bows March 11 on the streamer. It’s a heavyweight project: The series is based on Walter Mosley’s novel (he exec produces) and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an old man who is suffering from dementia and on the brink of sinking even lower when a teenage orphan, Robyn (played by Fishback), is assigned to care for him. The two form an unshakable bond as he undergoes a treatment that might improve his mental state, which leads them on a journey that reveals shocking truths and allows Robyn to chart a path to her future.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Trevor Noah on Kanye’s harassment of Kim Kardashian: ‘What many women go through’

On Tuesday’s Daily Show Trevor Noah found larger resonance in the tabloid headline situation between Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson. “One of the strangest things to try to wrap your head around – I find this especially in America – is when a story stops only applying to … not the industry it’s in but sort of the sector that it’s in, and when it starts effecting everybody or speaking to everybody,” he said.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy