ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

GREITENS POLL EXPOSED!!! HE COMES UP SHORT AGAINST MISSOURI GOP!!!

tonyskansascity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActually, I think a few of our smarter blog readers figured this one out but it's worth considering on TBT and as the disgraced Guv is carving out a future in right-wing alt....

www.tonyskansascity.com

Comments / 37

sue branstetter
2d ago

no Greitens or Hawley!! Both horrible choices in my opinion.

Reply
26
Rick Ashby
2d ago

Goid to hear this man has no business or place in MO politics ever

Reply(4)
18
Charlie Northman
2d ago

The same Hartzler that made her career opposing gay marriage? That's going to be an easy pull for the GOP?

Reply(4)
6
Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
KIFI Local News 8

Bill changing voting laws passes House

The House of Representatives passed a bill that would make several changes to the states voting laws including voter ID requirements and what documentation is required to register. The post Bill changing voting laws passes House appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
KSN News

Medical marijuana bill has bipartisan support in Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s a renewed push to legalize medical marijuana in Kansas. The bill is back on the agenda in Topeka after many felt the bill was, once again, dead this session. After some discussions with law enforcement, some lawmakers feel that after some changes, the medical marijuana bill could go to Governor […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Medical marijuana push kicks off in Kansas senate

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Senators in the Kansas legislature are taking up a medical marijuana bill, kicking off their effort to pass a bipartisan proposal this session. People from across the state packed the room, sharing their support in the first day of hearings in the senate’s Federal and State Affairs Committee. “Let’s not let perfection be […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Susan B. Anthony
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor makes first veto of the year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) vetoed House Bill 980 on Thursday, March 17. The bill would have allowed the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) to declassify a drug until the legislature came back in session. Mississippi Legislators met on Thursday to decide whether to override the veto. They decided not to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
POLITICO

More than three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package.

Three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package. The Democrats, led by Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), want to add cash for the restaurant industry — whose government aid ran out far more quickly than expected — and for sectors of the economy that never got direct help, including the fitness, hospitality, live events, and travel industries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Missouri Lawmaker Behind Confusing Abortion Bill Says He'll Clarify Ban on Ending Ectopic Pregnancies

A bill under consideration in Missouri would make "trafficking abortion-inducing devices or drugs" a crime. While many attempts to ban abortion go after doctors performing surgical abortions or prescribing abortion pills, this one is much broader, targeting any person or entity that "knowingly imports, exports, distributes, delivers, manufactures, produces, prescribes, administers, or dispenses" any "instrument, device, medicine, drug, or any other means or substance to be used for the purpose of performing or inducing an abortion on another person in violation of any state or federal law."
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Greitens#Gop#Tbt#Guv#National Review Missouri#Senate
POPSUGAR

In Monumental News, the House of Representatives Passes the CROWN Act

After years of activists fighting against natural hair discrimination, on Friday March 18, the United States House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act. The act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," is legislation that prohibits discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles, like braids, twists, locs, and knots. It was first introduced to Congress in January 2019, but this is the first step on a federal level needed to officially get the bill signed into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy