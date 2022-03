SPANAWAY, Wash. — A Pierce County deputy died on Wednesday after he was shot during a SWAT operation on March 15, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. "We are heartbroken to inform our community that Deputy Dom Calata has passed away," the department wrote in a statement. "Our department members remain grateful for the outpouring of support we have received. We ask that you continue to keep Deputy Calata’s family in your prayers during this difficult time. Details about the memorial service will be provided at a later time."

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO