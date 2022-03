KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a man after an aggravated assault at The Hill Bar and Grill. They said a 23-year-old man was being treated at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after he was severely beaten on Feb. 13. The bar is a popular downtown location near the intersection of Forest Avenue and World's Fair Park Drive.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO