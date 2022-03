Lil Nas X is officially back online! The star stepped away from Twitter and Instagram in December. Because he’s iconic for being extremely good at being extremely online, Lil Nas X’s absence was noticed by fans who hadn’t heard from him in nearly four months. He didn’t disclose the reason for his hiatus but has joked about it already on Twitter. Now, that’s all in the past. On March 16, the “That’s What I Want” rapper revived his social media accounts to make a huge announcement: A new album is coming. Even better, he’s already teasing snippets of an unreleased song.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO