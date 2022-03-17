ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDL Major 2 Qualifying Week 2 Predictions

By Chaz Kawamura
The Game Haus
 2 days ago
With the first week of qualifying for Call of Duty League’s Major 2 already behind us. Many of the teams are looking to improve in the second week of qualifying which is already upon us. Many players are also looking to take the league by storm in the second week to...

The Independent

Saqib Mahmood eager to push for unlikely England victory on Test debut

Saqib Mahmood is desperate to make his England debut a winning one, banishing the aches and pains of a long stint in the field with an unlikely fifth day victory in Barbados.Just 19 wickets have fallen in the first four days on another regrettably one-paced pitch at the Kensington Oval, with West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite batting for more than 11-and-a-half hours for 160 to leave time in short supply.Brathwaite’s remarkable display of concentration frustrated a new-look English attack and put plenty of hard yards in their legs as they took 187.5 overs to bowl the hosts out.England will begin...
SPORTS
The Game Haus

The struggles of casting and the loss of Sean Gares for VALORANT

For the third time in three months, Riot Games has controversy regarding broadcast talent. Sean Gares, one of the most respected minds in the esports industry, announced on social media that he would no longer be accepting commentating opportunities in VALORANT. The news comes after Gares was notified he did not make the talent cut for VALORANT Champions Tour 2022 Masters Stage 1. Notably, Gares is the first prominent broadcasting figure to announce no future dates on a Riot broadcast.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Wild Rift Tier List 3.0B

Wild rift received a New Patch so here’s the new Tier list for the high elo. To help players understand which champions dominate and which fall off, here is a Wild Rift Tier List ranking the best and worst picks for each role. When considering the hierarchy of champions, this specific tier list assumes those utilizing the champions understand how to play them. In essence, this Wild Rift Tier List is for the high elo. The visuals provide the comprehensive list, with some noteworthy pick for each role explained thereafter.
VIDEO GAMES
Salina Post

Kansas City Current earns draw in Challenge Cup opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Kansas City Current opened the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup with a 1-1 draw against Racing Louisville FC Friday night. Overland Park, Kansas native Cece Kizer opened the scoring for Louisville in the 20th minute, but midfielder Addie McCain scored her first career goal in the 78th minute to equalize the match at 1-1.
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

VCT Challengers Playoffs: The Guard JonahP is excited for OpTic matchup

Two days of Icebox picks, and The Guard is really showcasing why they’re a top contender in the VCT Challengers Stage 1 Playoffs brackets. After tearing apart top guns Sentinels yesterday, The Guard are capitalizing on their momentum, this time taking down Luminosity Gaming. The 2-0 victory may be the same result as their group stage matchup, but getting there wasn’t as straightforward as it seemed. The teams traded blows and many close rounds could have swung in LG’s favor, but in an interview with ClutchPoints, Jonah “JonahP” Pulice walks us through just how The Guard keeps coming up in the clutch and why they’re excited to face OpTic Gaming in the Upper Finals of the VCT Challengers Playoffs.
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

Dockers shock Roos, as Covid crisis postpones Magpies-Lions final

An efficient Fremantle have upset North Melbourne by 38 points in their AFLW elimination final to earn a spot in the preliminary final against minor premiers Adelaide. North had more inside 50s (31-28) but were wasteful in attack while the Dockers were clinical. An unanswered five-goal run in the middle quarters set up the 11.3.69 to 4.7.31 triumph at Arden Street on Saturday afternoon. The victory was only Fremantle’s second-ever AFLW finals victory.
SPORTS
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

