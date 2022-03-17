CDL Major 2 Qualifying Week 2 Predictions

Two days of Icebox picks, and The Guard is really showcasing why they’re a top contender in the VCT Challengers Stage 1 Playoffs brackets. After tearing apart top guns Sentinels yesterday, The Guard are capitalizing on their momentum, this time taking down Luminosity Gaming. The 2-0 victory may be the same result as their group stage matchup, but getting there wasn’t as straightforward as it seemed. The teams traded blows and many close rounds could have swung in LG’s favor, but in an interview with ClutchPoints, Jonah “JonahP” Pulice walks us through just how The Guard keeps coming up in the clutch and why they’re excited to face OpTic Gaming in the Upper Finals of the VCT Challengers Playoffs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO