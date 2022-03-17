ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Rick Barnes explains how Tennessee's strong run can carry over into NCAA Tournament

By Stephen Samra about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSLCE_0ei16bML00
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

is one of the hottest teams in the country entering the NCAA Tournament. Rick Barnes has led the Volunteers to stacking win after win, and they’re fresh off capturing their first SEC Tournament title in decades.

Now, Barnes has to find a way to keep his foot on the gas for the Volunteers. Prior to his team’s 1st Round showdown against Longwood, the Tennessee leader explained how their strong run can carry over into the NCAA Tournament.

“I think any coach would tell you that we have played good basketball or we wouldn’t be where we are right now,” stated Barnes. “We always talk about we can be better. And there are certain areas of the game that even on the defensive end and offensive end that we think we can get better and we need to get better. Because every team in this tournament has played good basketball. Or they wouldn’t be here. They’re playing at a high level this time of year.

“We have got to be, more so than ever, be focused on our game plan. And we have to be, more so than ever, focused on executing the fundamentals of the game and know that we have to be playing at a high level. But maybe realizing that there is another level that we can get to, and we gotta try to get there.”

When it comes to the NCAA Tournament, there are multiple factors experts look for. One more than any is which team is the hottest. Tennessee is blazing, and Rick Barnes could have a championship-caliber team on his hands if he can keep the momentum going.

Longwood vs. Tennessee: NCAA Tournament odds, final score predictions from ESPN, KenPom

opens play in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday with a First Round matchup against Longwood at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on CBS, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.

How to watch Longwood vs. Tennessee

Tip-off: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Channel: CBS

Vegas odds

Tennessee is a 18.5-point favorite over Longwood in the NCAA Tournament, according to VegasInsider. The over-under is set at 133 points.

ESPN BPI prediction

Predicted point differential: 19.6

Win probability (for Tennessee): 95.8%

Matchup quality: 70.8

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a tool that measures team strength and uses that to predict outcomes of future performances. ESPN’s BPI has Longwood vs Tennessee ranked as the 14th highest-rated game on Thursday’s NCAA Tournament slate in terms of matchup quality.

KenPom prediction

Predicted final score: Tennessee 74, Longwood 59

Win probability (for Tennessee): 91%

KenPom is another tool that provides advanced analysis across college basketball. Like ESPN, KenPom projects that Tennessee comes away with a victory over Longwood.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The shocking pay gap between Kentucky’s John Calipari and St. Peter’s Shaheen Holloway

There are pay gaps and there are PAY GAPS. An example of the latter is between coaches John Calipari of Kentucky and Shaheen Holloway of St. Peter’s. On Thursday night, no. 2 St. Peter’s made the biggest win of this year’s NCAA Tournament so far after escaping no. 15 Kentucky in overtime, 85-79. The Peacocks were an 18.5-point underdog coming into the contest, a huge figure they shattered.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Fran McCaffery gets blasted on Twitter as Iowa upset again

The Iowa Hawkeyes entered the NCAA Tournament riding high. They had just beaten Purdue to win the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday before the selection show. This year was supposed to be different for Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes. However, Iowa once again disappointed fans and the people who picked them to advance in their brackets Thursday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Getting Worried About Gonzaga

Gonzaga isn’t playing like the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament right now. The Zags are struggling to put away 16-seed Georgia State in the first round of the Big Dance. Typically, one seeds lead 16 seeds by at least double digits at the half. Right now, Georgia State is only down two after 20 minutes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
AOL Corp

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer's death ruled 'self-inflicted'

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. Medical examiners determined that the death of Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer was "self-inflicted" as law enforcement ruled out foul play in a statement released to media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Barnes
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

John Calipari Has Message For Fans After Devastating Loss

Kentucky was supposed to be a legitimate contender in this year’s NCAA tournament. Instead, it found itself on the wrong side of a monumental upset. On Thursday night, No. 2 seed Kentucky fell short to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in overtime. Following the disappointing loss, Kentucky head...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Picks For The Final Four

March Madness is off and running. Stephen A. Smith is hoping his Final Four picks can go on a run. Smith revealed his Final Four picks for this year’s 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday morning before the games began. The longtime ESPN employee thinks Arizona, Auburn,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Volunteers#The Ncaa Tournament#Sec
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
College Football News

Gonzaga vs Memphis Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

Gonzaga vs Memphis prediction: NCAA Tournament Second Round pick and college basketball game preview. Gonzaga vs Memphis Game Preview, NCAA Tournament Second Round How To Watch. Date: Saturday, March 19. Game Time: 9:40 pm. Venue: Dickes Arena, Fort Worth, TX. How To Watch: TBS. Records: Gonzaga (1 seed, 27-3) Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Breaking: The Injury Diagnosis Is In For Steph Curry

Curry, 34, suffered an injury when he and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart collided when diving for a ball. The NBA sharpshooter has reportedly been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his left foot. He will be sidelined indefinitely, as a result. The latest Curry injury news has NBA fans...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hypebeast.com

Nike Looks To Bring Back Bo Jackson’s Air Trainer SC "Auburn"

Air Trainer SC has been seeing more momentum lately as the high-top offering in the retro “Auburn” colorway is making a comeback once again. Back in February, the silhouette surfaced on the internet in a Kansas City “Royals” uniform in honor of the former American pro baseball and football player’s time spent playing for the MLB team.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
53K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy