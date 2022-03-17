Rick Barnes explains how Tennessee's strong run can carry over into NCAA Tournament

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

is one of the hottest teams in the country entering the NCAA Tournament. Rick Barnes has led the Volunteers to stacking win after win, and they’re fresh off capturing their first SEC Tournament title in decades.

Now, Barnes has to find a way to keep his foot on the gas for the Volunteers. Prior to his team’s 1st Round showdown against Longwood, the Tennessee leader explained how their strong run can carry over into the NCAA Tournament.

“I think any coach would tell you that we have played good basketball or we wouldn’t be where we are right now,” stated Barnes. “We always talk about we can be better. And there are certain areas of the game that even on the defensive end and offensive end that we think we can get better and we need to get better. Because every team in this tournament has played good basketball. Or they wouldn’t be here. They’re playing at a high level this time of year.

“We have got to be, more so than ever, be focused on our game plan. And we have to be, more so than ever, focused on executing the fundamentals of the game and know that we have to be playing at a high level. But maybe realizing that there is another level that we can get to, and we gotta try to get there.”

When it comes to the NCAA Tournament, there are multiple factors experts look for. One more than any is which team is the hottest. Tennessee is blazing, and Rick Barnes could have a championship-caliber team on his hands if he can keep the momentum going.

Longwood vs. Tennessee: NCAA Tournament odds, final score predictions from ESPN, KenPom

opens play in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday with a First Round matchup against Longwood at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on CBS, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.

How to watch Longwood vs. Tennessee

Tip-off: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Channel: CBS

Vegas odds

Tennessee is a 18.5-point favorite over Longwood in the NCAA Tournament, according to VegasInsider. The over-under is set at 133 points.

ESPN BPI prediction

Predicted point differential: 19.6

Win probability (for Tennessee): 95.8%

Matchup quality: 70.8

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a tool that measures team strength and uses that to predict outcomes of future performances. ESPN’s BPI has Longwood vs Tennessee ranked as the 14th highest-rated game on Thursday’s NCAA Tournament slate in terms of matchup quality.

KenPom prediction

Predicted final score: Tennessee 74, Longwood 59

Win probability (for Tennessee): 91%

KenPom is another tool that provides advanced analysis across college basketball. Like ESPN, KenPom projects that Tennessee comes away with a victory over Longwood.