Report: Deshaun Watson narrows destination list, eliminates one key hopeful

By Stephen Samra about 5 hours
 2 days ago
Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Browns will not be trading for Deshaun Watson. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Cleveland has been informed they’ve been eliminated from the sweepstakes regarding the former Clemson star. Additionally, the Browns still view Baker Mayfield as their quarterback moving forward.

“The #Browns have been informed they’re out of the running for Deshaun Watson, a source says,” tweeted Garafolo. “The team still views Baker Mayfield as their quarterback going forward. They told Mayfield’s agents at the Combine they’d only explore top-tier QBs such as Watson.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Browns took a keen interest in Watson. If the opportunity was there to upgrade from the former Oklahoma star in Mayfield to Watson, Cleveland would’ve taken it. However, it seems the former Clemson quarterback has eliminated the AFC North franchise from his wishlist.

Now, Cleveland has some fences to mend with Mayfield. Deshaun Watson won’t be wearing a Browns uniform, but the former Oklahoma star will have to answer for his bizarre statement released earlier this week. Cleveland is ready to compete, but the questions are quarterback remain moving forward.

More on Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Moreover, Mike Garafolo’s report that the Browns are moving forward with Baker Mayfield contradicts that of ESPN insider Chris Mortensen. On Wednesday, Mortensen made a TV appearance Wednesday in which he revealed Cleveland took a major shot at Mayfield and his leadership approach. Additionally, He also said he doesn’t see the relationship lasting much longer.

“They’re breaking up regardless of whether or not Deshaun Watson ends up in Cleveland,” Mortensen said. “The one thing I was told is it’s just not a match emotionally. Baker Mayfield’s passion and emotional leadership was embraced at Oklahoma and even in the beginning with the Browns, but things have changed. They want what they consider ‘an adult’ at that position. Baker Mayfield is probably going to be moved. I think Seattle may end up being a candidate. Other people may say the Colts. Who’s an adult? Jimmy Garoppolo is one I would not ignore for Cleveland. But I do agree this is a breakup about to happen.”

Mortensen’s report comes after several others surfaced this past week claiming the Browns are in search of Mayfield’s replacement. While Deshaun Watson isn’t in the cards, time will tell just how committed Cleveland is to the former Oklahoma star at quarterback.

State
Oklahoma State
