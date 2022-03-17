Top Plays: Watch the best moments from Gators' NIT win over Iona

Florida forward Tuongthach Gatkek. (Photo by UAA Communications)

Led by interim head coach Al Pinkins, the Gators defeated Iona in its first-round NIT game Wednesday with four players scoring double figures.

Colin Castleton posted his 10th double-double of the season and 13th of his career with 18 points and 13 rebounds, both team highs.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. co-led with 18 points, his fourth time scoring in double figures in the last five games.

Tyree Appleby and Kowacie Reeves added 14 points each, including 12 in the second half from Appleby and a windmill slam by Reeves.

“It was very emotional for Coach,” Appleby said of Pinkins’ first head coaching win. “I think going on to the tournament we’re going to get him some more wins. We’re going to try to finish strong and get him a Championship.”

With the 79-74 victory, Florida earned its eighth win of the season after trailing by 8+ points.

Enjoy UF Athletics’ three-minute recap of the game below.

Gators highlights vs. Iona

Al Pinkins on getting his first head coaching win vs. Rick Pitino

“With the team, I tried to make it not about myself. I think they did a really good job of just locking in and playing the game with all the hoopla between me and Pitino, but it’s exciting. The guy’s a hall of fame coach. He actually recruited me. He probably doesn’t remember it, but I remember him calling me as a recruit when he was at Kentucky in the early ’90s, so it was great. Great to beat him. On to the next one. We’ll celebrate this one for 24 hours and get on to Xavier.”

Florida, a three seed, will play at two-seeded Xavier in the second round of the NIT on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Musketeers beat Cleveland State in the first round.