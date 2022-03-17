ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Angels nearing deal with veteran reliever Archie Bradley

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAT4f_0ei15YYP00
Former first-round pick Archie Bradley will serve an important role in the Angels' bullpen. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Angels are close to finalizing an agreement with free-agent reliever Archie Bradley, tweets Sam Blum of The Athletic. The right-hander is headed to Arizona (where the Halos have their spring training facility) at the moment, Blum adds. Bradley is a client of BBI Sports Group.

Drafted by the D-backs with the No. 7 overall pick back in 2011, the now-29-year-old Bradley struggled as a starter early in his career with Arizona before seeing his career take off in 2017 when he moved to the bullpen. Bradley logged a minuscule 1.73 ERA through 73 frames that season and has since been entrenched as a quality reliever with the D-backs, Reds and — last season — the Phillies.

The 2021 season was Bradley’s first in Philadelphia. After being acquired by the Reds at the 2020 trade deadline and pitching well in his brief stint there, Bradley was non-tendered in a surprising cost-cutting move by Cincinnati. He inked a one-year, $6M with the Phillies that exceeded the salary he’d been projected to receive in arbitration with the Reds. Bradley had a solid season in Philly, notching a 3.71 ERA over the life of 51 innings, but the year wasn’t without its red flags.

Bradley missed time with a pair of oblique strains last season, and when he was healthy, he posted his lowest strikeout rate (17.9%), lowest average fastball velocity (94.2 mph) and second-highest walk rate (9.8%) since moving to the bullpen back in 2017. It was still an effective year overall, of course, and the pair of injuries quite likely had an adverse impact on him. With the Phillies, Bradley also threw his sinker at a career-high 18.2% (double the rate of the 2020 season), which resulted in a 55.7% ground-ball rate — his best since moving from the rotation to the bullpen. In that sense, it seems there was a conscious decision to trade some whiffs for some grounders (a curious approach considering Philadelphia’s woeful infield defense last year).

If Bradley resumes throwing his four-seamer more heavily in 2022, there’s good reason to expect that his strikeout rate might creep back up a bit. And if he continues to favor his sinker more than in seasons past, he’ll at least be moving to a club that boasts a better defensive group around the infield. Each of Anthony Rendon, David Fletcher and the newly signed Matt Duffy are known for quality glovework.

Bradley has experience closing games, but the move to Anaheim will reunite him with former Reds teammate Raisel Iglesias, who he’ll surely precede as a setup man. Iglesias and Bradley were both cut loose by Cincinnati following that 2020 season — Iglesias in a salary-dump trade, Bradley via the aforementioned non-tender — and will now again work together to hold late-inning leads. The Halos re-signed Iglesias to a four-year, $58M contract earlier this winter after the Cuban-born righty enjoyed a career year in 2021. That duo, along with righty Mike Mayers and lefty Aaron Loup (signed to a two-year, $17M deal this winter) will be counted among the primary late-inning options for skipper Joe Maddon.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins interested in two-time All-Star righty Johnny Cueto

Prior to the lockout, the busiest segment of the free-agent market was starting pitching, with the majority of the top names flying off the shelves before the freeze on transactions in December. The top two remaining starters, Carlos Rodon and Clayton Kershaw, both signed the first full day after the lockout, leaving the top of the market picked clean. Earlier Saturday, the Blue Jays signed Yusei Kikuchi, taking another appealing name off the board.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets sign LHP Mike Montgomery to minor league deal

Left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery is signing a minor league deal with the Mets, per Robert Murray of FanSided. The deal is pending a physical and presumably comes with an invitation to big league camp. Montgomery and the Mets also connected on a minor league deal a year ago, but he...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ.com

Yankees reveal 1st bad injury news of spring training

TAMPA —The Yankees didn’t make it a week into spring training without losing a key player for the start of the season. The Yankees had to free up a 40-man roster spot Thursday for newly re-signed free agent Anthony Rizzo and their corresponding move was a little bit of a surprise:
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Royals could blow up Yankees-A’s trade talks

UPDATE (10:03 a.m.): MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports “The Royals are indeed talking to the A’s about Frankie Montas, per source, though Montas/Sean Manaea have several interested teams. Montas seems to be the preference for younger teams given his control through 2023; Manaea is a FA after ‘22. @alec_lewis first connected KC/Montas.”
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Loup
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Mike Mayers
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Matt Duffy
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Video: Freddie Freeman Arrives At Camelback Ranch

Today is the day. The Dodgers have a press conference scheduled for noon, and there is no doubt that it is to welcome their latest free-agent addition. Fans in Los Angeles and in Glendale, Arizona are very excited about the Freddie Freeman signing, and he’s going to be a hit among the fans at Spring Training.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

When Will Freddie Freeman Join Los Angeles Dodgers For Spring Training?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a handful of days into Spring Training and on the verge of beginning their Cactus League schedule, but the buzz around Camelback Ranch understandably is centered around Freddie Freeman and his impending arrival. Increasing anticipation and speculation reached the finish line on Wednesday night with...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Unvaccinated Mets, Yankees not currently allowed to play home games

Members of the Yankees and Mets that are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are not eligible to play baseball in New York City, per a report from Stefan Bondy and Dennis Young of the New York Daily News. As noted in the piece, the Yankees and Mets will be affected by the city’s private employer mandate in the same way as Kyrie Irving, whose unvaccinated status has left him ineligible to play home games for the Brooklyn Nets or games hosted by the New York Knicks. (For separate reasons, Irving is also ineligible to cross the Canadian border to play the Toronto Raptors.)
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Carlos Correa agrees to deal with Twins

Carlos Correa officially isn't coming to the North Side, and he isn't returning to Houston, either. Correa, the All-Star free agent shortstop, and the Twins have agreed to a three-year deal, according to multiple reports, including Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston and ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal includes...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Phillies#Reds#The Athletic#Halos#Bbi Sports Group#Now 29 Year Old
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs sign veteran LHP Daniel Norris

The Cubs are set to sign left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris to a Major League contract reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The 28-year-old is fresh off a season divided between the Detroit and Milwaukee organizations. His work out of the Tigers’ bullpen didn’t match the success he found there in 2020, but a fluky .354 batting average on balls in play and other ERA estimators figured his 5.89 ERA with Detroit last season was more bloated than it should have been. The Brewers figured as much as well, and acquired the left-hander in a deadline deal last July.
MLB
NJ.com

Anthony Volpe puts on show with glove in Yankees’ spring debut

BRADENTON, Fla. — The huge smile said it all. Yankees No. 1 prospect Anthony Volpe didn’t have to sprinkle five awesomes and three surreals in his two-and-a-half minute chat with writers Friday. The 20-year-old Jersey kid who grew up wanting to be the Yankees shortstop had the time of his life living out his dream for the first time.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs sign NPB phenom Seiya Suzuki to five-year, $85M deal

The Cubs have agreed to sign outfielder Seiya Suzuki, according to Sanspo and David Kaplan of ESPN 1000. Cubs brass, including owner Tom Ricketts, met with Suzuki in person Tuesday. The Cubs will also owe a posting fee to the Hiroshima Carp, Suzuki’s former team. Suzuki’s contract is actually...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Yankees join trade talks for Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas

It has been apparent for months now that the Athletics planned on engaging in a massive fire sale this offseason, shipping out their arbitration-eligible players for younger and cheaper players with more team control. Since the lockout has ended, they’ve fulfilled the prophecy by sending Chris Bassitt to the Mets, Matt Olson to the Braves and Matt Chapman to the Blue Jays. It seems possible that Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas are going to be next in line. In recent days, the two hurlers have been connected to the White Sox and Twins, with Montas also garnering interest from the Rays. We can now add the Yankees to the list of interested parties, per Robert Murray of FanSided and Jon Heyman of MLB Network.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles sign veteran Chris Owings to minors deal

The Orioles announced Tuesday that they’ve signed veteran infielder/outfielder Chris Owings to a minor league pact and invited him to MLB camp. Owings, 30, appeared in 21 games with the Rockies last season and turned in a huge .326/.420/.628 batting line in 43 plate appearances before a broken thumb required surgery and ended his season. He hit .268/.318/.439 in a similarly small sample with the Rox during 2020.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees trade Luke Voit for pitching prospect Justin Lange

After months of speculation, Luke Voit’s time with the Yankees organization drew to a close Friday. The Yankees and Padres agreed to a trade sending the slugging first baseman to San Diego in exchange for minor league right-hander Justin Lange, according to announcements from both clubs. The Padres moved right-hander Michel Baez to the 60-day injured list in order to open a spot on the 40-man roster Voit.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy