On the same day she dropped Kanye’s last name, Kim stepped out in a bright orange Balenciaga wardrobe and was joined by their daughter North. Kim Kardashian was spotted out in public for the first time since a judge granted her request to be declared legally single on Wednesday (March 2). The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star certainly appeared like she had just taken home a win amid her bitter divorce with Kanye West, as she looked absolutely fabulous in a bright orange Balenciaga ensemble, as seen in photos here, via the Daily Mail. While Kim was undoubtedly enjoying the news, she was joined by her daughter North West for the outing.

