ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

10 Top Spotify Songs of All-Time Revealed

By Jacklyn Krol
107.3 PopCrush
107.3 PopCrush
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you know what the world's most-streamed song on Spotify is?. To even reach top 10 status on the popular music streaming app, an artist has to reach over 2...

1073popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
107.3 PopCrush

Is Pete Davidson in the Kardashians’ New Hulu Show?

Will Pete Davidson be featured in the Kardashians' new Hulu show?. In a new interview with Variety, the Saturday Night Live comedian's girlfriend Kim Kardashian revealed whether or not he will be involved in her upcoming reality series. “I have not filmed with him,” Kim confirmed. “And I’m not opposed...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Pop Radio#Hits Daily Double
107.3 PopCrush

Netflix to Charge Users Who Share Passwords

In an attempt to crack down on rampant password sharing, Netflix has unveiled plans for a new subscription strategy that allows additional members to be added to existing primary plans. It comes with a cost, however, and current Netflix subscribers are not happy about it. "For the last year, we've...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
107.3 PopCrush

12 Nostalgic ’90s Movies That Are Actually Really Good

If you came of age in the 1990s, chances are you remember plenty of the movies that were released during that period. Of course, that doesn’t mean that all of those movies were good. The decade had its fair share of clunkers, but don’t worry, we’re not talking about those films here. Rather, it’s time to wax nostalgic about the movies of the ‘90s that were actually really good.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
107.3 PopCrush

Everything New on Disney+ in April

Let’s cut to the chase: April is sort of a light month on Disney+. There are new episodes of Marvel’s Moon Knight each Wednesday, and new episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder as well. There’s also a bunch of new specials for Earth Day, including the new wildlife movie Polar Bear and Explorer: The Last Tempui from National Geographic.
TV & VIDEOS
womansday.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Strong Opinions After Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Future on the Show

Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Oscars: Leading Actress in Best Picture Contender Gets Snubbed, Not Invited to Ceremony

There has been a lot of discussion about the waning relevance of the Oscars, and a recent decision by the Academy has left many film fans absolutely baffled. Rachel Zegler, star of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, revealed on Instagram that she had not been invited to attend the Oscars, despite the fact that the musical earned 7 nominations, including Best Picture. Zegler also took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, which should have secured her a spot on the guest list at the very least.
CELEBRITIES
107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy