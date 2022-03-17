Semi-truck flips on I-75, closes parts of roadway
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi-truck flipped after police said it collided with a car on I-75 early Thursday morning.
Florida Highway patrol said at 12:34 a.m., both cars were travelling northbound, south of Gibsonton Drive, when the truck hit the back of a sedan. The truck fell onto its side on the right shoulder. The other car spun out, stopping in the median.
A tow truck was called to flip the truck back over. Parts of I-75 were closed off until 6 a.m.
The truck's passenger had minor injuries. The driver of each vehicle was unharmed.
