Kenny Chesney tells the story of a woman finding her own way in the world in the cinematic music video for his latest single, "Everyone She Knows." In the tune, Chesney sings about a single woman who has aged out of the party stage, but who has not yet settled down like her friends. The song doesn’t frame this stage as a bad thing, but instead, as a freeing time during which a woman can truly be herself.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO