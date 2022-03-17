ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Roxy’s Saint Patrick’s Day Forecast: Windy conditions in the 70s

By Roxy Van Ruiten
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2954Ir_0ei13qSd00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Saint Patrick’s Day!!🍀

Well we cooled down 10 degrees since yesterday but those winds have really picked up! We are expecting winds up to 25-35mph💨🍃 with a high of 72 degrees.

So very windy day but thankfully those winds should subside by 5 o’clock this evening, so make sure to make some plans tonight! 🍀🍻🍺🎉🎊🥳

We are cooling to 60s tomorrow for your Friday then back to the 70s on Saturday with those sunny skies and nice, calm winds. ☀️

We are warming up the 80s on Sunday for the first day of Spring!🌹🌸💐🌺🌷🌻🌼 However, those windy conditions and rain chances are back in the forecast.

Next cold front to moves in on Monday dropping us to the upper 60s.

We will rebound to the 70s next Wednesday and back to the 80s Friday of next week.

Have a terrific Thursday!😇

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLwAJ_0ei13qSd00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

Roxy’s Friday Forecast: Beautiful weekend ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Happy Friday! TGIF!! Well we cooled down a little bit since yesterday but thankfully those winds have finally subsided, so expect partly cloudy skies with nice calm winds at around 10-15mph💨🍃 with a high of 67 degrees. We are warming up nicely into the 70s with those […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPCSO Most Wanted: Week of March 18

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC set for home opener vs. New Mexico United

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The boys are back in town. El Paso Locomotive FC (0-1-0, 0 points, West-10) renews its fiercest rivalry on Saturday when they host New Mexico United (1-0-0, 3 points, West-3) at Southwest University Park (SWUP). The match will serve as the 2022 home opener in downtown El Paso. Locomotive is coming […]
MLS
KTSM

High school artwork featured at the Crossland Gallery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Art Association (EPAA) is hosting an in-person student-art exhibit, it’s Annual Scholarship Exhibit, as part of the State Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE) in Region 19. Students were required to submit their entry by March 4 but the exhibit, located at the Crossland Gallery, 500 West Paisano […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
KTSM

Armed man barricaded with 3 children in East El Paso surrenders to police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A SWAT stand-off in East El Paso, near Hanks High School ends with a man arrested, who is now facing several charges. The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) identified the man as 42-year-old Jose Francisco Diaz. Authorities said he barricaded himself with three children, a 13-year-old boy along with an […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Chilly day in the low 60s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday!☀️ We are expecting a high of 62 today with calm winds at around 10-15mph. Expect those winds to pick up tomorrow, so we are looking at a very windy Wednesday and Thursday.💨🍃 El Paso will see a slow warming trend bring us back to the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police investigate overnight shooting in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating a shooting that took place overnight on the 9100 block of Kernel in the Lower Valley. A police alert regarding the incident stated that one man was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries. According to a call from dispatch, that man is in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

20 migrants apprehended at West El Paso motel

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. Border Patrol agents uncovered a migrant smuggling operation at an El Paso motel Thursday morning. Agents from the El Paso Sector assigned to the Anti-Smuggling Unit encountered 20 migrants, including two unaccompanied children, in several rooms at a motel on Mesa Street in West El Paso. Agents said […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Patrick
KTSM

Roxy’s Monday Forecast: 60s for today with calm winds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday! Start of a new week and we are starting really off pretty good!☀️ We are expecting a high of 63 today with nice, calm winds at around 10-15mph. We did see a very windy weekend, if you made it to Monster Jam over the weekend, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC comes up short vs. NM United in home opener, 2-1

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive (0-2-0, 0 points, West-10) dropped a 2-1 result against New Mexico United on Saturday night at Southwest University Park. Midfielder Dylan Mares recorded his first goal of 2022 in the first half in front of a second-best attendance record crowd of 8,124 El Paso fans. “We have one of the best teams in […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#First Day Of Spring#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

New Mexico State falls to Arkansas in Round of 32, 53-48

BUFFALO, N.Y. — — Arkansas’ Eric Musselman leaned heavily on his NBA coaching days of having to defend Kobe Bryant in devising a plan for how to keep New Mexico State’s Teddy “Buckets” Allen in check. And it was only fitting to Musselman that swingman Au’Diese Toney — the player he counted on most to […]
BASKETBALL
KTSM

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Sunny day before winds pick up

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! ☀️☀️☀️ We are expecting a high of 77 today with nice, calm winds at around 5-10mph, so today is going to be our last beautiful day before those winds pick tomorrow and stay with us throughout your weekend.💨🍃 We are expecting 25-35mph back to back […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Rhinos host playoffs, free admission for fans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Rhinos are hosting a playoff series as part of the NA3HL Fraser Cup Championship this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (if necessary). Club officials say in appreciation for El Paso’s support this season, all three games will be free admission. The Rhinos are in the Division Semi-finals portion […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

UTEP Bball game moved to Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday morning, officials with UTEP Athletics announced that the UTEP men’s basketball team’s game against Western Illinois in The Basketball Classic, scheduled for 5 p.m. tonight (March 15), has been postponed due to travel issues for WIU. The game is now set to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Locomotive Falls 3-1 in Season Opener Against Sacramento Republic

EL PASO, Texas  –  El Paso Locomotive (0-1-0, 0 points, West-9) opened its 2022 USL Championship season with a 3-1 loss against Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park on Saturday. Midfielder Emmanuel Sonupe recorded the first Locomotive goal of the season with his first in a Locomotive jersey. Los Locos began their 2022 season with […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Plenty of sunshine in the upper 70s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Wednesday! We are expecting a high of 78 today with nice, calm winds at around 5-10mph, so overall beautiful day to be outdoors.☀️ We are expecting plenty of sunshine unlike these past couple of cloudy days we have been seeing. We are expecting our first 80 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

19-year-old stabbed at Central EP bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) says a 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Central El Paso. Police say William Shukitt was injured but is now listed in stable condition after he was stabbed while trying to mediate a situation in which […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy