Athens, GA

What UGA football players are saying about new assistant coaches: ‘It’s almost like he’s a player

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
Uga Mascot Uga X 2021 during a game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS — By now, Nolan Smith and Kearis Jackson have a good idea of what the Georgia standard is. They know what they have to do to represent Georgia on the field and what they need to get out of spring practice.

Yet the two mainstays at the outside linebacker and wide receiver position do have a bit of unfamiliarity this spring as they are both playing for new position coaches.

Smith will now be coached by Chidrea Uzo-Diribie, who was hired away from TCU as the outside linebackers coach. Bryan McClendon meanwhile returns to Georgia after he had been set to be the wide receivers coach at Miami.

Add in Fran Brown taking over as the defensive backs coach and Stacy Searels on the offensive line and Georgia has four new assistant coaches.

