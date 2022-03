And when that underdog is someone you’ve known and supported for years, through thick and thin, well, that’s the ultimate feel-good story. We at The Jersey Journal happily add our congratulations and cheers today to the heap of hurrahs pouring in for the St. Peter’s University men’s basketball team, which stunned the sports world with its definitive NCAA win Thursday night over heavily favored University of Kentucky.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO