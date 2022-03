Nick Kyrgios returned to high levels in Indian Wells and also in the quarter-finals against Rafael Nadal we had actual proof. The Australian, in the post-match conference, in fact underlined how happy he is with what he put on the pitch during the match, also having the feeling of being able to beat the Majorcan "I sat down with my coach and we prepared the match at the perfection, I really failed in very specific moments "-Kyrgios debuts in the press room- "On the break points I couldn't do anything and on another backhand I missed him by three centimeters.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO