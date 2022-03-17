ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

What to do in Fort Worth with March Madness in town

By Caleb Wethington
 2 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — As St. Patrick’s Day begins, so does the madness of college basketball and for the first time in over 50 years it’s back in Fort Worth. With fans of several of college basketball’s best in town, Visit Fort Worth has shared some things to see and do around Dickies Arena.

March Madness meets North Texas: NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games to be played in Fort Worth

You can check out the city’s cultural district, Sundance Square, the Stockyards National Historic District, restaurants, clubs, Fort Worth Zoo near TCU. Maybe you’re feeling frisky and want to get in on the St. Patrick’s Day fun around North Texas, you can check out all those events and things to do here .

Mayor Mattie Parker also gave a big Forth Worth welcome to all the teams battling in the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Fort Worth, “BIG Fort Worth welcome to @BaylorMBB + @NSU_BBALL + @MarquetteMBB + @UNC_Basketball + @BluejayMBB + @Aztec_MBB + @KUHoops + @TSUMensHoops , all playing at @DickiesArena this week in the @NCAA tournament!”

Parker also gave a shoutout to the Horned Frogs who will battle it out with Seton Hall on Friday in San Diego.

Yelp’s top St. Patrick’s Day bars in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — St. Patrick’s Day has arrived here in North Texas and you might be thinking to yourself, “Where should we go eat/drink tonight?”. Well, we took a look at the top St. Patrick’s Day bars in Dallas from Yelp and we’ll list those below. You can also check out our list from TripAdvisor on the top Irish Pubs in Dallas, as well as our list of specials for St. Patrick’s Day across DFW.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas hosting VEX Robotics World Championship in early May

DALLAS (KDAF) — The top international teams from the VEX IQ Challenge, VEX Robotics Competition and VEX U are coming to Dallas to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship on May 3-12. This family-friendly competition is free and open to the public. Officials do ask that before entering the event, you check in with REC Foundation staff to be allowed access to the venue. Once you check-in, you are welcome to attend the ceremonies, watch matches and visit the teams in the pit area.
DALLAS, TX
