What to do in Fort Worth with March Madness in town

DALLAS (KDAF) — As St. Patrick’s Day begins, so does the madness of college basketball and for the first time in over 50 years it’s back in Fort Worth. With fans of several of college basketball’s best in town, Visit Fort Worth has shared some things to see and do around Dickies Arena.

You can check out the city’s cultural district, Sundance Square, the Stockyards National Historic District, restaurants, clubs, Fort Worth Zoo near TCU. Maybe you’re feeling frisky and want to get in on the St. Patrick’s Day fun around North Texas, you can check out all those events and things to do here .

Mayor Mattie Parker also gave a big Forth Worth welcome to all the teams battling in the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Fort Worth, “BIG Fort Worth welcome to @BaylorMBB + @NSU_BBALL + @MarquetteMBB + @UNC_Basketball + @BluejayMBB + @Aztec_MBB + @KUHoops + @TSUMensHoops , all playing at @DickiesArena this week in the @NCAA tournament!”

Parker also gave a shoutout to the Horned Frogs who will battle it out with Seton Hall on Friday in San Diego.

