US Attorney General Merrick Garland gave some of his most wide-ranging comments yet about the January 6 investigation in an interview with NPR, telling the news organisation that his agency would not shy away from tough prosecutions based on political decisions.Mr Garland is seen as a lionising figure among some liberals in the US after he was appointed to the Justice Department following his unsuccessful nomination to the Supreme Court in the final year of Barack Obama’s presidency. He now heads up one of the largest investigations in the agency’s history that has already led to hundreds of...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO