18 Recipes to Celebrate the Hues of Holi

If you’re anything like me, and hopelessly infatuated with glorious culinary intermixture (which both "traditional" Singapore mei fun—a fusion of Cantonese, Southeast Asian, and South Asian flavors—and fideuà, with roots in Spain but influences from around Europe, essentially are), you are in for a treat. But I’ll back up. Singapore mei fun, a confusingly named dish that’s in fact Cantonese, isn't exactly a showstopper in my book: It's a mild-flavored rice vermicelli dish stir-fried with an array of seemingly random ingredients (curry powder, scrambled eggs, vegetables, cooked meat and/or shrimp). Valencian fideuà looks like paella, but instead of rice, it’s made with broken up thin noodles called fideos—otherwise it’s quite similar to the rice dish, down to the socarrat, that signature crispy-bottom crust.
