Little Rock, AR

Pain at the pump: Arkansas gas prices continue a slow decline

By Brandon Ringo
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Though gas prices are still higher than most Arkansans would like, prices are continuing to decrease slowly.

According to the latest data from the AAA Gas Price Monitor, the average fuel price on Thursday morning in the Natural State is currently at $3.86 per gallon for regular, a decrease of four cents from a week ago.

Drivers who fill up using diesel are currently paying an average of $4.79, which is up two cents from a week ago.

Currently central Arkansas drivers are paying $3.87 per gallon in Little Rock/North Little Rock and Pine Bluff, while drivers in Hot Springs are paying $3.86 per gallon.

As of Thursday morning, the most expensive gas in the state is currently in Lafayette County at $4.10 per gallon, with the cheapest county for gas being Carroll County at $3.67.

The national average is currently sitting at $4.29 per gallon, down two cents from the previous day and down three cents from one week ago.

Drivers in California are still paying the most for gas at $5.79 per gallon, and Kansas has the cheapest gas at $3.80.

Though gas price averages are slowly creeping down, prices could still fluctuate upwards again.

“While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks.” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy says. “The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely. For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

