WATCH: 2 Fort Worth officers play some 1 on 1 ahead of March Madness

By Caleb Wethington
 2 days ago

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — We love to have some fun here in North Texas and look no further than two of Fort Worth’s finest as they play some one-on-one on TCU’s court ahead of the start of March Madness.

March Madness meets North Texas: NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games to be played in Fort Worth

The two officers created a stellar video on social media of some gnarly shots on TCU’s campus. They welcome March Madness fans to Fort Worth as the city will host some first and second round games of the NCAA Tournament and also give a shoutout to the home team Horned Frogs as they’re set to take on Seton Hall Friday night.

Fort Worth PD “seizes AT-AT walker” in satirical tweet

Have fun, be safe and enjoy March Madness!

On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

The shocking pay gap between Kentucky’s John Calipari and St. Peter’s Shaheen Holloway

There are pay gaps and there are PAY GAPS. An example of the latter is between coaches John Calipari of Kentucky and Shaheen Holloway of St. Peter’s. On Thursday night, no. 2 St. Peter’s made the biggest win of this year’s NCAA Tournament so far after escaping no. 15 Kentucky in overtime, 85-79. The Peacocks were an 18.5-point underdog coming into the contest, a huge figure they shattered.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Providence - South Dakota State Game Ends With Controversial Foul Call

The Providence Friars beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, 66-57, in the first round of the Midwest Regional on Thursday afternoon. Providence had a three point lead and the ball with less than a minute left. As the shot clock wound down, Jared Bynum shot a three-pointer. The shot missed, but a foul was called on Douglas Wilson who tried to block the shot. Bynum was awarded three free throw attempts. The call effectively ended SDSU's season. The question is, was it the right call?
PROVIDENCE, RI
Ash Jurberg

The 3 richest people in Dallas

People love reading about billionaires, so I thought today we would look at the three richest people in Dallas. Not only how they made their money, but how they have helped the city and people of Dallas with their wealth.
DALLAS, TX
