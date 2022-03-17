ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Duolingo to donate ad revenue earned from those learning Ukrainian to support relief efforts

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337CzR_0ei12DVr00
WPXI - Duolingo Duolingo Inc.'s headquarters in East Liberty. (Nate Doughty/Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — Duolingo Inc. CEO and co-founder Luis von Ahn announced that the company will donate all ad revenue earned from those learning the Ukrainian language on its platform for at least the next year to support relief efforts in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of its territory. The Pittsburgh company will also match any donations toward related relief efforts made by its employees and it will suspend all monetization efforts in Russia and Belarus to ensure it is not paying taxes to those respective governments.

The decision to do so also comes following a 485% spike globally of users learning the Ukrainian language on Duolingo’s (NASDAQ: DUOL) language learning platform, von Ahn said in a letter on the company’s blog. While most of these new Ukrainian language learners are based in the U.S., where East Liberty-based Duolingo also appreciates its largest overall user base, von Ahn said that those learning Ukrainian in Poland jumped 1,800%, which he suspected is due to those in Poland who are looking to welcome and host refugees from neighboring Ukraine.

“While it’s wonderful to see that show of support and appreciation for Ukraine’s culture, it would not be right for us to profit from it,” von Ahn said. “We will be donating all of the ad revenue from people studying Ukrainian on Duolingo to Ukraine relief.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Learning#Charity#Ukrainian#Russian#Duol#Cox Media Group
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Charities
Country
Russia
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
77K+
Followers
97K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy