The Worcester County Planning Commission discussed the following during its meeting on March 3:. The commission unanimously approved a proposed 5,161 square foot, 25-room addition to the Comfort Suites hotel on Ocean Gateway in West Ocean City. The addition will be on the rear of the property. It’ll be consistent with the property’s dimensions and serve simply as an expansion — more hotel rooms using the same lobby, pool and amenities.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO